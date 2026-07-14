The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Dune 2’s $700M+ Lifetime ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, with the performances receiving widespread praise from critics following early screenings. As anticipation continues to soar, the film has emerged as one of the industry’s most closely watched box office releases. It also has the potential to become Zendaya’s highest-grossing non-Marvel film worldwide. To achieve that milestone, The Odyssey will need to surpass Dune: Part Two’s lifetime global haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zendaya is one of the biggest stars and talented actors of this generation. According to the exhibitors, she is one of the most bankable stars of this generation. The actress is even in the lead against her beau, Tom Holland, outside of Marvel. According to reports, she even received special praise from Christopher Nolan while filming the epic drama.

How much has Dune 2 earned at the worldwide box office?

Dune 2, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is the second film in the Dune franchise. It is the all-time highest-grossing film of Zendaya outside the Marvel franchise. According to Box Office Mojo, Dune 2 collected $712.8 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The actress is lauded for her performance in the Dune movies, and her chemistry with Timothee Chalamet is also widely appreciated.

Can The Odyssey beat Dune 2 as Zendaya’s biggest hit outside Marvel?

The film is already getting a solid response from people all over. Crossing the $700 million mark is not a challenging thing for The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer collected $975 million at the worldwide box office and won seven Oscars. The anticipation for this one is off the charts. Judging by the buzz around The Odyssey, it would beat Dune 2’s global haul as Zendaya’s top-grossing film outside the Marvel universe.

More about The Odyssey

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the nymph Calypso. At the same time, he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Frozen As 13th Highest-Grossing Animation Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News