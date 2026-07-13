Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses $370M+ Lifetime Of Sinners

Backrooms by Kane Parsons is inches away from breaking into the all-time top 10 horror films of all time at the worldwide box office. The Kane Parsons movie is earning solid numbers at the international box office and is on track to hit the $400 million milestone worldwide. It has also surpassed The Nun during this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Backrooms at the worldwide box office

According to reports, the movie is nearing the end of its theatrical run in North America. It collected $1.5 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It dropped by 53.7% from last weekend after losing 817 theaters on Friday. After eight weekends, the movie’s domestic total has hit $194.2 million. It is expected to earn between $195 million and $200 million at the North American box office.

Backrooms is performing strongly at the box office overseas. It collected $6 million on its seventh weekend with just a 38.1% drop from last weekend. It’s international has hit the $181.5 million cume across 57 markets. Adding the domestic and the international totals, the worldwide collection of Backrooms is $375.7 million. It is tracking to earn between $390 million and $400 million in its worldwide run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $194.2 million

International – $181.5 million

Worldwide – $375.7 million

Backrooms beats Sinners’ global haul

According to the Box Office Mojo data, the Kane Parsons movie has surpassed The Nun and Sinners at the worldwide box office. For the record, the Nun collected $366.1 million while Sinners raked in $371 million in their lifetimes as the all-time 11th highest-grossing horror at the worldwide box office. It is inching closer to the all-time top 10 list of highest-grossing horror films.

The Kane Parsons movie is tracking to earn between $390 million and $400 million at the worldwide box office. Backrooms was released in the theaters on May 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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