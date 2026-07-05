Backrooms North America Box Office: Beats A Quiet Place’s $185M+ Domestic Haul ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Backrooms has gone up significantly at the North American box office since last Friday due to the holiday boost. This has helped the film beat A Quiet Place’s domestic haul to climb the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films list. It is expected to climb higher in the upcoming weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

A24’s biggest hit ever collected solid $1.5 million on its 6th Friday at the box office in North America. It went up by 13.7% from last Friday due to the 4th of July holiday boost, despite losing 317 theaters on Thursday. It has hit the $188.7 million cume at the box office in North America. It is eyeing a strong weekend at the North American box office this weekend.

Backrooms becomes the 8th highest-grossing horror movie of all time in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo, A24’s R-rated horror movie Backrooms has surpassed the domestic haul of A Quiet Place. For the unversed, A Quiet Place was released in 2018 and is a post-apocalyptic horror movie directed by John Krasinski that was a critical and commercial success. The Emily Blunt starrer movie collected $188 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run.

Backrooms has surpassed that collection in only 36 days, whereas A Quiet Place took around 119 days to reach that domestic total. It has been possible because of Backrooms’ massive opening weekend, which gave it the biggest boost. It maintained a steady hold at the box office and continues to earn solid numbers, making it one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

More about the movie

It is the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year, with a current worldwide box office total of $347.97 million. A24‘s film will cross $350 million worldwide this weekend. Backrooms was released on May 29.

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