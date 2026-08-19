Tom Holland Could Earn $100M From Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Is He Marvel’s New Robert Downey Jr.? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is only in its third week and is already the 4th-highest-grossing film in US box-office history. Worldwide, the superhero film has surpassed $2 billion, surpassing several Marvel hits. The film is now looking to surpass Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. With this massive success, Tom’s paycheque is also set to swell!

Is Tom Holland Looking To Make $100 Mn From Brand New Day?

The 30-year-old actor returned to play Spider-Man in his fourth standalone superhero film. In the latest film, he explored the events in the friendly neighborhood superhero’s life after the world forgot that Peter Parker was Spider-Man. For the film, the actor received a base salary of $20 million, an increase of $10 million over No Way Home. Now, with Brand New Day zooming past the $2 billion mark worldwide, the leading man is set to receive a backend bonus. According to The Wrap, there is no cap on the actor’s bonus, and it may exceed $100 million.

What Are Backend Bonuses?

In the MCU, backend bonuses are payments an actor receives in addition to their upfront salary. Essentially, this bonus amount is determined by the movie’s performance at the global box office. As a result, an actor’s official contract would include their base salary plus a bonus amount if the film reaches a certain milestone. In most cases, the contract specifies no maximum amount, allowing the actor to receive a higher bonus based on the film’s success.

In Tom Holland’s case, Brand New Day is not the first time he has participated in backend bonuses. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, actor Tom Hollander recalled accidentally receiving Tom Holland’s backend bonus for Avengers: Infinity War in 2024. “It was an astonishing amount of money and was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole of it, the first one. And it was more money than I’ve ever — it was a seven-figure sum,” Hollander had said.

Is Tom Holland The Next Robert Downey Jr.?

The actor’s pay rise from his first Spider-Man film a decade ago to now is quite interesting to observe.

Holland earned $500,000 to star in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first solo movie as the superhero. For 2019’s sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the actor earned $4 million, and for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland went home with $10 million. Meanwhile, for Brand New Day, Holland’s contract had to be renewed, as he was not initially set to play the character after No Way Home. However, during the renegotiation, he ended up with a handsome salary of $20 million.

Interestingly, Tom Holland’s pay-rise trajectory is similar to Robert Downey Jr.‘s. The senior actor first appeared in the Marvel movie Iron Man, for which he earned $500,000. Later, for Iron Man 3, Robert Downey Jr. received a $10 million base salary and a handsome backend deal. As a result, he ended up earning $50 million for the 2013 sequel after its theatrical run.

Reportedly, when Marvel worked out Downey Jr.’s contract that would conclude his character’s journey as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, the actor negotiated a massive deal. The deal included a $10 million fee for 10 minutes of screen time in Spider-Man: Homecoming and a backend bonus that earned him over $100 million for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

With Brand New Day, Tom Holland is looking to follow Robert Downey Jr.’s path and become one of the highest-paid MCU actors.

Tom Holland’s Salary Growth As Spider-Man

Homecoming: $500,000

Far From Home: $4 million

No Way Home: $10 million

Brand New Day: $20 million plus backend bonus

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