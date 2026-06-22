Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, six years after his character, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, died in Avengers: Endgame.

When it comes to Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland, the bond runs deeper than the Marvel universe. Long after the cameras stopped rolling on their shared MCU chapter, the two actors have maintained a genuine friendship, the kind that involves regular catch-ups and personal calls, not just red-carpet reunions.

Tom Holland On Robert Downey Jr. Surprise Call

So when one of the biggest secrets in Hollywood was finally ready to be shared, it makes sense that RDJ called his Spider-Man first. In a recent interview ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland said that Robert Downey Jr. called him and shared the news of his MCU return. “I think I hung up and said to Zendaya, ‘Downey’s back,’” Holland shared. “Yes, he just called me. In fact, I caught up with him on the phone a couple of days ago. We usually catch up from time to time. He got in touch and just told me. And it’s very exciting.”

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is anticipated to center on how the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men band together to battle the villainous and powerful scientist Doctor Doom, who will be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on 18th December in India.

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