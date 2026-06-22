Obsession has become the first Focus Features movie ever to cross this major milestone at the worldwide box office. It has also emerged as one of the top 15 highest-grossing horror movies of all time worldwide on its 6th weekend. The film still has enough juice to earn solid numbers in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Curry Barker movie collected another solid $14.2 million on its 6th weekend at the domestic box office over the three-day weekend. It is the biggest 6th weekend for horror movies all time, with just a 25.3% drop from last weekend, despite losing 15 theaters on Friday. It is showing such restraint despite facing Toy Story 5. The domestic collection has hit the $215.8 million cume [via Box Office Mojo] in six weekends.

6th three-day weekend breakdown

Friday – $4.7 million

Saturday – $5.1 million

Sunday – $4.3 million

Total – $14.2 million

Obsession crosses $300 million milestone worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Obsession is on track to earn around $11 million in its 6th weekend at the overseas box office. The movie has dropped by 27.2% from last weekend, and with that, it hits the $117.4 million cume over 56 markets. Allied with the $215.8 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $300 million milestone. After six weekends, the worldwide box office total is $333.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $215.8 million

International – $117.4 million

Worldwide – $333.3 million

1st movie of Focus Features to cross the $300 million milestone worldwide

Obsession has become the first film ever released by Focus Features to cross the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie is tracking to earn between $390 million and $425 million in its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The movie directed by Curry Barker was released on May 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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