In addition to receiving positive reviews from both critics and audiences, Toy Story 5, the fifth main installment in the Toy Story franchise, is off to a stellar start at the domestic and international box office. The animated adventure-comedy sequel has already earned $71 million in North America. Combined with its $58.3 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $129.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Toy Story 5 – Box Office Summary

North America: $71 million

International: $58.3 million

Worldwide: $129.3 million

Toy Story 5 – China Box Office Performance

At the Chinese box office, Toy Story 5 earned a solid $7.4 million on its opening day, followed by another $6.4 million on Saturday, just a 13.5% drop from the first day’s collection, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. In doing so, the Andrew Stanton-directed feature retained its No.1 spot in China, backed by a strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers. Despite playing in theaters for only two days so far in the region, it has reportedly delivered the biggest post-COVID opening for Pixar in the Chinese market with $13.8 million in two-day cumulative earnings.

Toy Story 5 has already earned $680K in pre-sales for Sunday screenings. With the final Sunday numbers yet to be revealed, the sequel has already outperformed Toy Story 4’s $13.2 million three-day Chinese opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at how much Toy Story 5 would need to earn in China to surpass the lifetime earnings of its predecessor, Toy Story 4, at the Chinese box office.

Toy Story 4 – China Box Office Earnings

According to Box Office Mojo data, Toy Story 4 earned $29.1 million at the Chinese box office, according to Box Office Mojo. This means Toy Story 5 would need to earn more than $29.1 million to surpass its predecessor in China.

At its current pace, the fifth Toy Story installment is tracking to earn around $17-18 million during the three-day opening weekend in China. With these projections, it appears Toy Story 5 is well-positioned to outgross the fourth film before the end of its ongoing theatrical run in China. Having said that, the final box office outcome will be clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Toy Story 5 About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Toy Story 5 End-Credits Scenes Explained: Is Emperor Zurg Secretly Setting Up Toy Story 6?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News