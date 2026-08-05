Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya OTT Verdict Week 2: Kay Kay Menon’s Show Is Winning! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Kay Kay Menon has done it again! After dominating the OTT space with intense thrillers, the veteran star brought his quintessential charm to the lighthearted educational satire Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, which is currently ruling Prime Video with its viewership! Created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, the comedy-drama premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 24, and in almost 10 days, it has managed to enter the top 5 most viewed shows on Prime Video in 2026.

In just two weeks of streaming on Prime Video, the satire has garnered a solid viewership of 8.5 million views, securing the 5th spot in the list of the most-viewed shows on Prime Video in 2026. It is all set to surpass Raakh as it stands only 0.5 million views away from Ali Fazal’s haunting crime drama.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya OTT Verdict Week 2

In its second week, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya managed to garner a viewership of 4 million, taking the fifth spot in the list of the most-watched OTT properties streaming in India for the week of July 27 – August 2, 2026, as per Ormax data. It stayed behind unscripted shows like Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, and Prasanna Bisht, the 7-episode series has resonated with family audiences.

Check out the top 5 most-watched web series of 2026 on Prime Video.

Matka King: 12.1 Million Gram Chikitsalay S2: 10.2 Million Aspirants S3: 9.7 Million Raakh: 9 Million Adarsh Baal Vidylaya: 8.5 Million

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Viewership Summary

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the educational satire on Prime Video.

Week 1: 4.5 Million

Week 2: 4 Million

Total: 8.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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Must Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Show On Education System Is Underprepared For Exam, But I’ll Let It Pass With Grace Marks!

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