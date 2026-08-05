The End Of Oak Street North America Box Office: A Decent Debut Beckons For Anne Hathaway, Though It’s No Match For The Devil Wears Prada 2 & The Odyssey (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The End of Oak Street is the 4th film to be released this year, featuring Anne Hathaway in a leading role. The film is set to be released this month only, and its opening-weekend projections are already making news. It is eyeing a decent opening weekend at the box office in North America, but it will be far from the magnificent openings of The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey. However, it will undoubtedly beat Mother Mary’s domestic debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

With two blockbusters, Anne has already crossed the $1.6 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. She is one of the most bankable stars of the year. This could also do wonders at the box office and emerge as a big financial success. The upcoming movie is a sci-fi directed by David Robert Mitchell. Anne, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery appear as a family in the movie. The trailer received positive reactions, but the real test will begin after it hits the screens.

How The End Of Oak Street’s Opening Stacks Up Against Anne Hathaway’s 2026 Debuts

The End of Oak Street is the upcoming Anne Hathaway starrer movie ready to hit the screens. According to Box Office Pro’s report, The End of Oak Street is tracking to earn between $15 million and $20 million in its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is being distributed by Warner Bros in North America. This is a decent debut for the sci-fi film.

Compared to the other 2026 Anne Hathaway releases, it is far behind the opening weekends of The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, The End of Oak Street will beat Mother Mary’s $168k domestic debut to become the third-biggest opening weekend of the year for Anne Hathaway movies.

Check out the domestic opening weekends of Anne Hathaway’s movies released in 2026

The Odyssey (2026) — $123.5 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) — $76.7 million Mother Mary (2026) — $168k

What is the film about?

The film follows a family whose quiet suburban life is upended after a mysterious cosmic event uproots Oak Street, transporting their neighborhood to a land filled with prehistoric creatures. As they navigate this dangerous and unfamiliar world, they discover that their survival depends on staying together and overcoming the challenges of their new reality. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor starrer The End of Oak Street will be released on August 14.

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Must Read: Anne Hathaway Box Office: The Odyssey & The Devil Wears Prada 2 Push Her Past The $1.5 Billion Mark Worldwide

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