Anne Hathaway has a full-packed year ahead. After reprising her iconic role in the sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, she has an exciting slate of upcoming films. The Oscar-winning actress is gearing up for another intriguing project. This time, she steps into a tense survival story where a mysterious cosmic event turns an ordinary suburban life upside down. Titled The End of Oak Street, the upcoming sci-fi drama promises suspense, emotional stakes, and a fight for survival. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including its plot, cast, release date, and trailer.

The End of Oak Street Cast Details

The End of Oak Street features an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt, Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt, Christian Convery as Brian Platt, Emily Kuroda as Mrs. Valcour, Hudson Meek as Kaden, Simms May as Zachery, and Denitra Isler as Mae.

The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, while Michael Gioulakis is the cinematographer. John Axelrad is the editor.

The End of Oak Street Plot

The film showcases a mysterious cosmic event that transports one of the suburban neighbors to an unknown area. The Platt family must come together to survive and overcome this situation.

Summer Ends on Oak Street. The End of Oak Street only in theaters and IMAX August 14. #EndofOakStreet #FilmedforIMAX pic.twitter.com/fDA7LB7o41 — End Of Oak Street (@EndofOakStreet) June 1, 2026

The End of Oak Street Release Date

The End of Oak Street will be released theatrically in the United States on August 14, 2026. Its distribution is handled by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The End of Oak Street Trailer

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