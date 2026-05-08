Anne Hathaway means business in 2026. The actress kickstarted the year with Mother Mary, a David Lowrey directional, in which she played a pop diva facing an existential crisis and fleeing her tour to seek help from an old friend. Anne is currently enjoying the success of her recently released blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada 2. But this is just the beginning for the actress, who has an impressive lineup for 2026.

Here’s a look at all of Anne’s upcoming films this year.

1. Odyssey (Release Date: July 17)

Sharing a screen with a stellar cast including Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, amongst others, Anne reunites with director Christopher Nolan after Interstellar for The Odyssey, a highly anticipated action fantasy film. To be released on July 17, this film tells the epic story of the Greek king Odysseus.

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2. The End of Oak Street (August 15)

A sci-fi survival thriller, The End of Oak Street, will star Anne alongside Ewan McGregor. The film tells the tale of two parents trying to protect their children after their neighborhood is mysteriously transported to a prehistoric location.

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3. Verity (October 2)

The teaser of Verity dropped a week ago and instantly created a buzz online. Based on the book of the same name by Colleen Hoover, Verity stars Anne alongside The Materialist’s fame Dakota Johnson.

Anne will play the protagonist Verity Crawford, a best-selling author who survives a tragic car accident, leaving her unable to finish her books. So, her husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), hires Lowen Ashleigh to complete her books. This psychological thriller will portray Anne in a completely different light, taking her away from her usual girl-next-door roles.

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On the other hand, Anne, over a year ago, teased a threequel to her legacy film, The Princess Diaries, writing, “miracles happen.’ As reported by ANI, the actress confirmed that she and her team are currently developing the project, adding that the film took a back burner with Devil Wears Prada 2 in the limelight. However, Anne stresses that the project hasn’t been greenlit yet and is still in the works. She adds that everyone is eager for a third installment, and so, she and her team are continuously working on the script.

With such a solid lineup, Anne has proven that she’s here to stay. The actress is clearly in heavy demand and continues to prove her craft with versatile projects. We are excited to see the Princess of Genovia in action this year! Are you?

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