After shattering the box office with her romantic outings, Colleen Hoover’s writings are being adapted once more. But this time it won’t be about a lovely period between a couple, but a darker story. Verity, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, dives into psychological thriller territory, and its recently released trailer has already sparked major buzz.

With the outing in question still far away from its release date, here are a few imagined storylines by Colleen Hoover that you might enjoy. Here are three film adaptations you can add to your weekend watchlist if you love intense romance, heartbreak, and layered storytelling.

3 Films to Watch Before Colleen Hoover’s Verity

1. It Ends with Us

Director: Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Score: 55% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, It Ends with Us is an emotional, a little bit devastating love story set against a blend of hard-hitting events. The film stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, the lead, alongside Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid. They are joined by Brandon Sklenar, playing the character of Atlas Corrigan.

For those unversed, the story follows Lily, who is trying to move out of her old life when she falls for a neurosurgeon. However, their meeting only introduces her to the past. What’s more interesting is that its narration explores the complexities faced by people in a relationship. In case you don’t know, the film focuses on topics of domestic abuse.

If you love new-age romantic dramas, this one will fit your genre. Meanwhile, if you like emotional outings and a story that depicts a character breaking out of old habits, you should definitely add this to your list.

2. Regretting You

Director: Josh Boone

Josh Boone Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29%

Score: 29% Streaming On: Paramount+, Prime Video

Plot: Speaking of new-age romantic outings, Regretting You is a must-have on your watch list. The film stars a grand cast, including the young talent McKenna Grace, best known for Gifted as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She is joined by Mason Thames, Dave Franco, Allison Williams, as well as the bold Scott Eastwood, Willa Fitzgerald, and others.

The story of the entry in question revolves around Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter, Clara. The mother-daughter duo had to face a tragic accident and shocking betrayal. Now, as they aim toward a new life, trying to forget what happened in the past, the young one falls for the strong emotions of love. As this is her chance to embrace a new life, will she finally come out of what has been holding her in the past?

3. Reminders of Him

Director: Vanessa Caswill

Vanessa Caswill Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%

Score: 56% Streaming On: Prime Video

Reminder of Him features Maika Monroe alongside Tyriq Withers. They are joined by Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, and Lauren Graham. Picked for another of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novels, Reminders of Him tells the story of the lead, Kenna Rowan. She is a single mother of a four-year-old daughter.

What makes the film even more tragic and tear-jerking is that Kenna has come back from prison after almost four years. She was serving her time in jail following a tragic car accident that cost her the life of her boyfriend, Scotty, who was also the father of their daughter. However, soon she meets a new person who is interested in her, but she must repel so that the old incidents don’t repeat.

These were the three films that we highly recommend while you wait for Verity.

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