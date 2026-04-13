5th Weekend Domestic Performance

Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation, Reminders of Him, has been in U.S. theaters for nearly one month. The romantic drama opened to $18 million domestically in 3,402 locations and recently added a solid $1 million in its fifth three-day weekend (April 10-12). It’s a 54.6% drop compared to the previous weekend (April 3-5), despite 954 fewer theaters and two newer romantic films currently playing in theaters – The Drama and You, Me & Tuscany. The latest weekend boost has taken the film’s cumulative domestic total to $47.5 million. It remains to be seen if it can surpass the $50 million domestic benchmark.

Worldwide Earnings & 2026 Rank

Combined with its $36.7 million earnings from overseas markets, Reminders of Him’s worldwide tally now stands at $84.2 million. This has placed the Vanessa Caswill-directed feature among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2026 so far and the second-highest-grossing romantic film of the year after Wuthering Heights, per Box Office Mojo data . Read on to find out how much theatrical profit the film has already made over its estimated break-even point.

First, let’s take a look at how the film Reminders of Him performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $47.5 million

International: $36.7 million

Worldwide: $84.2 million

Reminders of Him – Theatrical Profit Over Break-Even

The Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers film was made for an estimated budget of $25 million. This means it needed to earn $62.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current worldwide haul of $84.2 million, Reminders of Him has already generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $21.7 million at the box office. It will now be interesting to see whether the box-office surplus figure can cross $25 million during its ongoing run.

What Is The Plot Of Reminders of Him?

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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