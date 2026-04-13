Korean horror stories have always found the most intriguing places to place their story. These stories are rooted in traditions and beliefs that have found a place in the modern world. One of its latest horror stories, Salmokji: Whispering Water, has earned praise. It has earned praise not only in the form of a good review but also chart-topping ticket sales. Released on April 8, 2026, Salmokji: Whispering Water has broken a record that hasn’t been broken by a Korean horror film since 2001.

Salmokji: Whispering Water Plot

Salmokji: Whispering Water is a story about a media crew filming landscapes. When they notice strange figures and mysterious happenings underwater, they decide to reshoot the footage. However, as the crew investigates, they learn that the reservoir is linked to a past incident that was never fully resolved. Chaos ensues when a missing senior colleague suddenly reappears, and unexplained events begin to plague the set. What’s further unsettling is that there is a real-life reservoir of the same name, which adds to the thrilling turn in the events.

Salmokji: Whispering Water Cast

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The movie stars Kim Hye-yoon as Su-in, the producer leading the footage filming. Hye-yoon is known for her roles in dramas like Extraordinary You and Lovely Runner. Joining her are Lee Jong-won as Gi Tae, Kim Jun-han as Gyo-sik, and Kim Young-sung as Gyeong-tae. The movie is directed by Lee Sang-min.

Salmokji: Whispering Water Box Office Opening Record In South Korea

Salmokji drew 89,913 moviegoers on its opening day, April 8, with its cumulative audience reaching 116,826 within the first two days. This marks the highest opening score for a horror film since The Medium in 2021. Additionally, it surpassed Project Hail Mary, which had recorded 70,000 viewers on its own strong opening.

Even before its release, the film surpassed 60,000 advance reservations on the eve of its opening day—the highest advance reservation for any Korean horror film since 2021. On release day, it ranked first in real time, with a 28.3% reservation rate. As of April 9, Salmokji maintained a 91% CGV Egg Index rating from verified viewers, which is the Korean equivalent of a Certified Fresh designation, as reported by allkpop.

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