Rom-com queen Kim Hye-Yoon is now gearing up for her big-screen comeback with a horror movie, Salmokji (tentative title). Reports by Soompi suggest that her role has been confirmed alongside Lee Jong-Won, who will play the male lead. The actress has played a soft-core, bubbly girl in love in past dramas and films. Even though she has proved her versatility and acting mettle in her projects, this new venture will take her to a new level.

Hye-Yoon was last seen in the drama Lovely Runner with Byeon Woo-Seok, and people loved her as Im Sol. Her portrayal of the different versions of Im Sol from different timelines was widely appreciated by the viewers. They even loved her chemistry with the actor. Before she could entertain her audience with another drama, Human From Today, reports of her starring in the horror movie surfaced everywhere.

Per the distributor Showbox, the star cast of Salmokji has officially announced that Kim Hye-Yoon and Lee Jong-Won will lead the film. Salmokji is a horror-suspense thriller that delves into the story of an entity living under the reservoir’s surface. The story revolves around a crew who travels to a secluded reservoir to update about a road’s view footage; however, things start to get eerie when they encounter a negative entity.

Per the plotline, the film promises to leave the audience: “With mystery and terror unfolding in a remote setting, the film is expected to deliver a gripping cinematic experience.” The movie will mark Kim Hye-Yoon’s return to the big screen after films like The Girl on a Bulldozer and Ditto in 2022.

She will reportedly play Su-In, a professional who starts to experience the chilliness and paranormal activities while on a business trip. The actress gained massive popularity and appreciation for her performance in Lovely Runner. Her fans have been excited to see her in a dark role in a horror film ever since the announcement.

On the other hand, Lee Jong-Won, starring opposite Hye-Yoon, is making his debut as a lead in a commercial film. He is known for his roles in Knight Flower, Bad Memory Eraser, and others. He will play Gi-Tae, a man who embarks on a journey with Su-In to unravel the mysteries behind the reservoir. What happens between them and how their story unfolds are all about the movie.

Salmokji is reported directed by Lee Sang-Min, who has earned a lot of acclamation for his previous works. The film is produced by The Lamp (a famous production house that backed projects like A Taxi Driver and others). Salmokji is expected to go on the floors in May.

