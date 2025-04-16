Park Bo-Young is pushing her limits and proving her acting mettle with her back-to-back dramas. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming K-drama, Unknown Seoul, for which she took a bold decision to go blonde for her character. Her new transformation has created quite a buzz on social media platforms. For this drama, the actress took on a complex role.

On April 15, 2025, tvN released a few still cuts of Bo-Young from the drama Unknown Seoul, and she looked completely different than her usual self. The Melo Movie actress is not playing one character, but she is portraying four different, distinctive roles where the characters will face betrayal, deception, and more. Fans have already gone crazy.

Park Bo-Young is playing twin sisters – Yoo Mi-Ji and Yoo Mi-Rae in Unknown Seoul, which is scheduled to premiere on May 24, 2025. The romantic drama revolves around these two sisters who might look the same but live two drastically different lives. However, when a twist of fate arrives, they need to swap their identities, which forces them to take on a journey of complicated love life and self-discovery. As the sisters switch their personas in the drama, Park Bo-Young not only showcases two different personalities but also embodies their switched personalities. It’s definitely quite tough.

Mi-Ji is the younger twin whose dream was to become a star sprinter, but when an accident happens, her dream gets shattered, and she picks up part-time jobs. Park Bo-Young’s look as a blonde is going viral on social media platforms. Netizens have taken X by storm and shared their opinions on her looks. One wrote, “Haven’t watched a single second of this, hell, I don’t even know if it’s out, but I’m already hooked.” Another one commented, “Wow, she looks stunning .. can’t wait..” One of the Bo-Young fans called her “Gorgeous.”

In the first two pictures, Bo-Young can be seen wearing a red oversized varsity jacket, while in another one, the actress is featured in a pink hoodie, and in the last photo, she can be seen cycling her way (into our hearts) in a grey and black hoodie. However, in all of these photographs, the actress flaunted her blonde transformation very proudly.

Her look has not only been appreciated by the viewers, but it has also increased the buzz revolving around the track. It surely stole all the attention. Alongside Park Bo-Young, Park Jin-Young who plays Lee Ho-Soo, is a cool and composed guy and the actor’s chemistry with Bo-Young has been great so far.

Directed by Park Shin-Woo and written by Lee Kang, the drama is scheduled to release next month. Well, what are your thoughts about Park Bo-Young’s new look? Let us know.

