Han So-Hee, who began her career as a supporting actress in several K-dramas like Money Flower, 100 Days My Prince, and Abyss, transitioned into a lead actress with her hard work and dedication within a few years. She showcased her talent and grabbed lead roles in various dramas ranging from rom-com to action to fantasy thrillers. However, her life soon got embroiled in controversy when she confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun-Yeol.

People started to point out that it was some sort of a rebound relationship, and the actress got entangled in the center of the controversy because of her indirect comments toward Hyeri, Ryu Jun-Yeol’s ex-girlfriend. Soon after that, reports claimed that they parted ways. Now, in a recent post, Gyeongseong Creature actress shared a life update about her and apologized for not being able to communicate with her fans.

As stated in KBIzoom, Han So-Hee, sharing her life update, wrote a post on her personal blog. Reflecting on her past controversies and personal growth, she wrote, “Because the past shapes the present, I tend to reflect often. Looking back, there were moments when I was lacking, and many times I was convinced I was right when I wasn’t. Still, I try not to be consumed by those things. I always strive to move in a better direction, but life sometimes reminds me of the saying, ‘You may ruin yourself by trying to ape your betters.’ These days, I try to live within my means and capabilities. We can’t always aim for the best or perfection.”

Further in the blog, Han So-Hee continued, “What I can offer is a space where you can occasionally stop by, smile at my messy, unstructured posts and photos, and reflect on your day and mindset through the comments you leave. And if you feel even slightly closer to me through that, then that’s more than enough for me.” She also noted that she is not able to post often as she is busy shooting her current project and promised her fans to be more interactive once it gets over.

Concluding the post, she attached a picture of a broken ATM with a caption on it that read, “We apologize for the inconvenience. We will fix the mess as soon as possible.” So-Hee added a few hashtags: “Pretending to have lived a whole life” and “Trying to teach others when I can’t even help myself,” leaving fans to believe that the actress talked about her past controversies and reflected on herself.

Han So-Hee was last seen in the fantasy K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature, alongside Park Seo-Joon. Her life kind of took a different turn after her name got involved in controversy with Hyeri. Her agency had even refuted the rumors that suggested she left malicious comments on Hyeri’s social media from her private account.

Do you want to see Han So-Hee in a new drama?

