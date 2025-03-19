It’s getting scandalous each day as new evidence gets introduced in front of the public regarding Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Sae-Ron’s case. After the actress passed away, her aunt made some shocking revelations about her past relationship with the Queen of Tears actor that left everyone shocked. As per her claims, they had a six-year-long relationship which started in 2015 when she was just 15 years old while he was 27 and ended in 2021. The massive age gap sparked the controversy.

Based on Sae-Ron’s aunt’s claims, Soo-Hyun groomed, harassed, and pushed her to the brink of committing suicide. According to the aunt, the actor and his agency even tried to extort money from her. However, while many fans have already been talking about boycotting the actor, others had faith in him. But, after the recent leaked video, things have gone out of hand.

On March 18, 2025, Garo Sero Research Institute dropped a video featuring Kim Sae-Ron along with a male acquaintance. They claimed it to be Kim Soo-Hyun. The background of the video matched Sae-Ron’s apartment as she had shown in many variety shows, proving the authenticity of the clip. Even though the other person’s face could not be seen, many netizens could identify his voice and his hand. This kind of proved the point that they were indeed dating each other.

Now, what’s more important is the year of making this video. Many people could recognize the show that was playing on the TV. They deduced it to be either Journey To The West or Knowing Bros. Even people could hear BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s SOLO to be playing in the background which was released in 2018. Now, if the video was taken in 2018 as Garo Sero claimed, and if the hints are to be noted, then at that time she was only 19 years old which made her a minor. Kim Soo-Hyun visited her place when she was still a minor.

After the video clip was released online, netizens started to bash the actor. One wrote, “Whether or not it is JTTW or Knowing Brows, once the episode number is found out, it’s all over. I hope the boy-crazy people defending him will stop now.” Another one stated, “As soon as I played the video, I saw a comment that mentioned they heard “Solo” and searched it up. It was released on November 12, 2018.”

Other K-netizens commented on TheQoo. One wrote, “Wow… If they do a forensic analysis, so much evidence will come pouring out.” Another netizen slammed Kim Soo-Hyun’s fandom and commented, “Kim Soo Hyun’s fans trying to shield him is disgusting. No wonder the video got leaked.” One of them stated, “Stop bringing up the whole ‘she was an adult’ thing and talking about evidence from when she was a minor. The deceased never lied, and the KakaoTalk messages already have timestamps. Plus, the family said they’re going to do a forensic analysis, so they’ll take care of it.”

Well, what do you think of the leaked video clip?

