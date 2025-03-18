Apart from his good looks, charm, and acting skills, Kim Soo Hyun once garnered widespread popularity as the highest-paid Korean actor. However, since the controversy began after Kim Sae Ron’s death, he has witnessed a significant dip in his popularity. From losing Instagram followers to losing major brand deals and projects, his career is facing an extreme setback right now as his public image continues to get tainted. Amid the situation, an online community post revealed who has replaced Kim Soo Hyun as the highest-paid Korean actor, and it is not Park Seo Joon and Jung Hae In.

The Queen of Tears star previously held the spot with major projects like One Ordinary Day (2021) and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), for which he reportedly charged 500 million KRW per episode. For his latest hit, Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun charged lower amount, around 300 million KRW per episode, since the production cost was quite high, as per reported by Pinkvilla.

However, N Entertainments reported that Park Hyung Sik has replaced him as the highest-paid actor, reportedly earning 500 million KRW per episode for his 2024 drama Doctor Slump. With the Park Shin Hye starrer slice-of-life romance spanning a total of 16 episodes, he has reportedly earned 8 billion KRW from the drama. The K-drama heartthrob recently made his comeback with Buried Hearts, showcasing an exceptional performance. As per the online community post, he has charged an ever higher fee for this drama, although the exact amount hasn’t been revealed.

In the last few years, with the globalization of the K-drama industry, especially with many OTT releases, the fees for top actors also increased significantly. Apart from Park Hyung Sik, celebrities like Park Bo Gum, IU, Lee Jung Jae, and more are leading the list of the highest-paid Korean stars.

For their latest Netflix drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Park Bo Gum, and IU, each charged 500 million KRW for one episode. Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae earned 1 billion KRW per episode for his role in Netflix hit Squid Game 2, becoming the highest-paying actor in recent times. His salary also made him the top-earning actor in South Korea.

On the other hand, Song Joong Ki, best known for his role in Vincenzo, charged 300 million KRW per episode for Reborn Rich. Veteran actor Choi Min Sik, known for Oldboy, earned 350 million KRW for filming each episode of Disney+ drama Casino.

While Kim Soo Hyun’s fall from the top position is a significant loss for his career and the Korean industry, given the ongoing controversy, it’s inevitable.

From debuting as a K-pop idol with ZE: A, to delivering major hits like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016), Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017), The Heirs (2013), Doctor Slump (2024), High Society (2015), Happiness (2021), Soundtrack #1 (2022), Suits (2018), Our Blooming Youth (2023), and more – Park Hyung Sik has been working harder than all of his contemporaries. As many fans commented, the actor definitely deserves the raise and the fame followed.

