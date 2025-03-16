The past two to three weeks have disrupted the South Korean entertainment industry in every sense after Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her house in Seoul on February 16, 2025. Speculations regarding her death erupted and started to create a lot of buzz everywhere. However, when her alleged aunt dropped some shocking revelations about her past relationship with the popular actor Kim Soo-Hyun, it left everyone stunned. Apparently, he dated her when she was a minor, and that made the Korean netizens annoyed.

With every evidence revealed in the past few days, it has been quite clear that they had some sort of connection. Even though Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, didn’t accept any of those allegations and denied everything, the YouTuber Kim Se-Ui of Garo Sero Research Institute shared new revelations, causing a new wave of controversy. Now, the late actress’s mother has made an official statement demanding the actor and his agency to admit to their wrongdoing and apologize. Scroll ahead to find out the seven demands.

Kim Sae-Ron’s mother chose Garo Sero Research Institute as her platform to publish her demands through an official statement. She responded to GOLD MEDALIST’s previous comments and also slammed the reporter Lee Jin-Ho, whom the family blames for their daughter’s death. Late Sae-Ron’s mother stated as per Koreaboo,

“Hello. This is the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved. This is what the family wants.

Firstly, we want Kim Soo Hyun to acknowledge that he was dating Kim Sae Ron from the time she was a minor, as well as a public apology from him. Second, from the agency Gold Medalist, we request an official apology for media manipulation over the past three years where they claimed that the two have never dated, and again when they stated three days ago that they have never dated too.

Third, please acknowledge Kim Sae Ron’s contributions as a founding member of the company and apologize for that. Fourth, acknowledge and publicly apologize for sending a legal notice demanding repayment of ₩700 million KRW (about $482,000 USD) from Kim Sae Ron.

Fifth, the reason why Kim Soo Hyun was not mentioned in our official statement was to focus on and warn against Lee Jin Ho and malicious online viral reporters. Our family is not seeking anything from Kim Soo Hun or the agency, aside from an official apology.

Sixth, to prove the falsehoods that were spread by Lee Jin Ho, we were left with no choice but to mention that Sae Ron was in a relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. It was an unavoidable situation that required revealing Kim Soo Hyun’s photos. We hope everyone can offer their understanding.

Seventh, a legal complaint against Lee Jin Ho will be filed next week. We hope for a sincere public apology from him. Additionally, there should be an apology for calling after the funeral and visiting the columbarium and claiming they could not find it.

Although he may justify it as a fact-checking effort, the bereaved family felt mocked and deeply offended.”

Well, Lee Jin-Ho has apologized to the bereaved family, but still they are moving forward to take legal action against him. On the other hand, the GOLD MEDALIST and Kim Soo-Hyun haven’t taken a stand in this whole chaos. What are your thoughts?

