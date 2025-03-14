As Kim Soo-Hyun gets embroiled in the controversy of dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron, an old interview of Choi Woo-Shik commenting on the actor’s reputation resurfaced. Read on.

Over the last few days, Kim Soo-Hyun has been slammed for allegedly grooming, harassing, and exploiting the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. The Bloodhounds starrer’s aunt made some shocking claims against the Queen of Tears actor after her death that left everyone baffled. Now, people are connecting the dots between the two actors, and with new evidence and revelations, the actor’s career seems to have hit a rough patch.

Amid all these scandalous controversies, a past clip of popular actor Choi Woo-Shik resurfaced, where he spoke about Soo-Hyun’s reputation. For the unversed, Woo-Shik, who was recently featured in the Netflix series Melo Movie, has worked with the One Ordinary Day actor in the Korean movie Secretly, Greatly in 2013. Scroll ahead to learn what he said.

A Korean online community posted the clip of Choi Woo-Shik on the Radio Star show, where he was asked about his work experience with Kim Soo-Hyun. The clip has already garnered over 140,000 views worldwide. When the hosts asked the question, Woo-Shik gave an unexpected answer. Now, the people believe he was telling the truth about Soo-Hyun. The Melo Movie actor said, “I heard that this hyung has a bad reputation…?”

The OP further claimed that the Parasite actor didn’t put the statement in like a joke or even tried to mellow it down. He continued to hint at his personality. According to the Nate Pann post, as shared on Koreaboo, the OP said, “But if you watch the full video, although Choi Woo Shik keeps stuttering, he doesn’t deny that what he said was a joke or a lie. He seemed to hint at his bad personality by saying things like he met him in person and talked to him more, proving that his image wasn’t good. This was all covered up because of his popularity. Is there any other evidence that is more clear than this?”

This whole incident sparked reactions from the Korean netizens. On the post, many people voiced their opinions. One wrote, “I don’t think everyone knew. How could people close to him stay his friend after knowing all this.” Another person stated, “Seeing Choi Woo Sik not denying what he says is really..” A third person commented, “Kim Soo Hyun is being slammed on male community sites… it’s over for him.”

For those who don’t know, as per the late Kim Sae-Ron’s aunt, Kim Soo-Hyun started dating her when she was 15 years old while he was 27 years old. They dated for six years and ended their relationship in 2021. However, the massive age gap ignited all the controversies. Now, previous interviews where Sae-Ron spoke about Soo-Hyun have resurfaced. Even Soo-Hyun’s hand written letter to her has been provided as an evidence amidst all of this.

Even though Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, denied all the allegations, what do you think after reading Choi Woo-Shik’s past comment?

