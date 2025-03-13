It is a dark time for Kim Soo-Hyun and his career, as the popular South Korean actor has been facing massive heat after getting accused of dating a minor for six years. He was allegedly in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. The fact that he was 27 while she was just 15 makes it more controversial. After the actress’s death, her aunt allegedly claimed these things and even blamed him for her death.

Even though Soo-Hyun’s agency denied the allegations, netizens have been disappointed with the actor’s past self. As new evidence surfaced, making the situation more scandalous, the actor’s appearance on G-Dragon’s variety show, Good Day, was canceled.

According to Maeil Kyungjae’s report, Kim Soo-Hyun was supposed to participate in filming G-Dragon’s Good Day on March 13, 2025. However, the Queen of Tears actor has skipped the show because of the issue. Whether the production team omitted him or the actor himself decided to step away is unclear. It is also yet to be declared whether Soo-Hyun’s previous appearance on the MBC show will be edited out or he will be completely out of the ‘88 liners.

The group, consisting of 1988 born includes G-Dragon, entertainment industry’s A-listers like Kwang Hee, Jung Hae-In, Im Siwan, Lee Soo-Hyuk, and Kim Soo-Hyun. The It’s Okay to Not Be Okay actor’s career might hit a pause because of the ongoing scandal embroiling him in the controversy of grooming, harassing, and gaslighting the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. Based on the Bloodhounds actress’ aunt’s claims, it seems they had a very intimate relationship. The new evidence from their text messages and past interviews is worsening everything.

Now, if Kim Soo-Hyun’s previously shot footage gets edited, then the MBC would need to go through massive changes with many revisions yet to be discussed. Meanwhile, there were accusations against Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, that they asked for 680 million KRW from the actress. However, the label has dismissed those allegations, saying it was for the Bloodhounds project and not for her DUI case.

On the other hand, Jo Se-Ho’s clip, in which he can be seen parodying the late soloist Wheesung, has also been omitted from Good Day’s broadcast. It was in the preview, but now it has been edited. Wheesung passed away on March 10, 2025, leaving everyone quite shocked.

For the unversed, Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her house in Seoul. She had committed suicide. Investigations are ongoing, and these new revelations have made this process more complicated.

