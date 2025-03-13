Popular South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun-Woo, who also leads the boy band ASTRO, was in talks to feature in the upcoming Hong Sisters’ K-drama. The Hong Sisters – Hong Jung-Eun and Hong Mi-Ran are renowned writers in the industry who are known for popular dramas like Alchemy of Souls, A Korean Odyssey, and Hotel del Luna, among others. However, as per recent reports, it has been stated that the actor has declined the offer, sparking speculations about his future plans.

Eun-Woo was recently seen in a few K-dramas last year, including Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Wonderful World. The actor enjoys a massive fanbase who love him not only for his acting skills or vocal range but also his good looks and charming presence. He balances both of his worlds – acting and music beautifully.

However, Cha Eun-Woo was recently offered to play a character in Hong Sisters’ new drama. And while a positive response was surfacing, based on the latest report, it seems he has turned down the role. On March 11, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that he was in serious discussions to feature along with Go Min-Si. But after some consideration, the True Beauty actor decided to not be a part of the series.

A close source told the media outlet, “Cha Eun-Woo finally rejected the appearance in the Hong Sisters series, which he was positively considering.” Now, given the fact that the Hong sisters are known for penning beautiful fantasy dramas, the announcement of their next project had already garnered a lot of buzz online. After the casting was revealed, it raised a higher level of expectation. However, Eun-Woo’s exit from the series left fans disheartened.

#ChaEunWoo reportedly DECLINED the offer to star in new Hong Sisters Drama in which #GoMinSi was previously is in talks too.#HallyuForums #Hallyu #Kdrama pic.twitter.com/x3UJuVjVEK — Hallyu FORUMS 💜 (@hallyuforums) March 11, 2025

For the unversed, Cha Eun-Woo is now focusing on his upcoming Netflix K-drama The Wonder Fools, an original series in which he is co-starring with Park Eun-Bin. His commitment to the project shows the dedication he has toward his career. On the other hand, there have been talks about his military enlistment as he turned 28 years old. As it is known to everyone, every Korean man needs to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months. Many celebs even plan out their career revolving around the timing.

Now, people have started to wonder whether Cha Eun-Woo would enlist or take up as many as projects as he can before making his decision to start military service. He is clearly one of the biggest and most popular actors in the current times. He recently appeared at the YSL event at Paris Fashion Week and looked dashing as ever in a cream colored suit.

Well, what do you think? Was it the right decision to drop out of the Hong Sisters’ project?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News