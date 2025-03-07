According to reports by Kbizoom, on March 6, 2025, Kim Seon-Ho, who is popularly known for his performance in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, accepted Fantagio’s offer to be a part of the agency. The South Korean entertainment agency reportedly approached the actor with a jaw-dropping sum of money as a sign-on fee to secure him.

The actor shared a photo of a cake while celebrating his entry to Fantagio on his Instagram story and confirmed the reports. Recently, in the South Korean entertainment industry, giving a signing bonus is becoming rare. So, when Fantagio offered such a staggering amount, it shocked K-netizens.

However, according to entertainment industry insiders, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor was given the offer over Cha Eun-Woo before his military enlistment. Initial reports suggested that Kim Seon-Ho was in talks to join High Zium Studio. As per an insider, the actor and the agency met for an exclusive contract because of Song Joong-Ki, a close friend of Seon-Ho. However, after Fantagio offered 2 billion KRW (approximately $1.4 million), he chose them over Song Joong-Ki’s agency, High Zium.

Kim Seon-Ho’s decision to choose Fantagio left netizens in shock. Some claimed the agency misjudged, and others questioned the actor’s loyalty and obsession with money. A few industry sources revealed that Seon-Ho needed a large sum of money to buy an apartment, which probably clouded his judgment when choosing the agency. Some even stated that the actor expressed his need for money to many people. He had allegedly visited real estate listings before he announced his contract with Fantagio.

K-netizens flooded the Korean social media platforms with their reactions. One wrote, “2 billion?? Is he seriously worth that much??” Another commented, “Fantagio, you’ve got to be joking. Who the heck is gonna watch anything with him in it??” One even bashed the agency for choosing Kim Seon-Ho instead of Cha Eun-Woo and wrote, “A replacement for Cha Eun-woo???? I’m sorry, what?????” Others congratulated Song Joong-Ki for not losing his reputation by signing a contract with Seon-Ho, “Okay lol. Apparently, Fantagio wanted to save Song Joong-ki from any more humiliation.”

Kim Seon-Ho rose to fame after his performance in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, which was widely appreciated in 2021. However, his career soon came to a halt after his ex-girlfriend accused him of pushing her to abort. He was embroiled in controversy and faced massive backlash from his audience. Despite all the challenges, Kim Seon-Ho stayed active in the industry and tried to regain his reputation.

For those who don’t know, the actor has a lineup of works, including When Life Gives You Tangerines, featuring IU and Park Bo-Gum, Can This Love Be Translated, and Delusion (scheduled for a Disney+ release).

