We adore our rich CEOs (looking at you, Kang Tae Moo) offering their credit cards and love, both with no limits, to their lady loves in romantic comedies, but there’s nothing that satisfies the K-fanatics better than a slice-of-life K-drama. The recently concluded Twinkling Watermelon has left us with a major drama hangover that we will not be getting any time soon until a new show begins to pique our interest. It also has us reminiscing about Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, a similarly weaved poignant tale that served as food for the soul, with its authentic and raw portrayal of flawed characters who were no superheroes but came through to teach us some of the biggest life lessons.

Featuring Shin Min Ah (Dr. Yoon Hye Jin) and Kim Seon Ho (Hong Du Sik) as the protagonists, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha wowed fans with the rustic portrayal of adults’ lives with no over-the-top characters, a USP K-dramas usually place reliance on. The frenemies trope, avoiding the cliched route, became the heart of the drama, which saw the leading characters trade extra ordinance for the simplicity of their lives while finding love in the most unforeseen circumstances.

A remake of the 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha follows the story of an ambitious dentist, Yoon Hye Jin, who, after facing a setback in her professional career, returns to her hometown of Gongjin to set up her own clinic. The new life, which she thought would be a cakewalk, is met with many difficulties, but somehow she always finds Hong Du Sik figuring out things for her. After initial resentment towards each other, Hye Jin and Du Sik find themselves attracted to each other, as they realize they hold the same moral integrity despite having lived polar opposite lives.

If you have not watched the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha already, we are listing five reasons why you should binge-watch this celebrated K-drama ASAP! Scroll ahead.

1. The female lead is way too relatable!

Yoon Hye Jin was no Little Miss Sunshine, contrary to most female leads in K-dramas. In fact, she was clumsy, made terrible life choices, and lost her shoes on the seaside. With a shopping addiction despite being on the brink of losing all her savings, she represented all of us who are dealing with a quarter-life crisis.

2. Love is in the sea!

Love is usually in the air, but in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, our main leads breathe in the sea. Standing tall along with Hye Jin and Du Sik, the sea was no side character but played a pivotal role in making the love story come true. From meeting each other at the beach for the first time in childhood to a heartfelt marriage proposal on the seaside, it was a full-circle moment when we saw Du-sik professing his limitless love to Hye Jin near the ocean.

3. A beautiful town, Gongjin

If you have ever dreamed of ditching the monotony of your daily 9-5 to settle in a small town in the countryside, we bet Gongjin will make you leave your job, pack your bags, and set on a lifelong adventure that offers nothing but a beautiful ride with bright blue skies, stunning sunsets, and an unending supply of seafood.

4. Soulful OST!

As soon as you hear the words “La, la, la, la, la…Romantic Sunday,” your heart jumps with joy, and you cannot help but look at the unending possibilities that life offers. The OST is not only soulful but aligns right with the show’s breezy vibe.

5. The male lead is a green flag!

Du Sik left no stone unturned to make his leading lady happy. While we knew that he was a multifaceted talent who had many titles to his credit, we were left in awe when he meticulously crafted a necklace case for Hye Jin’s statement diamond neckpiece because he could not afford to buy one for her. Forget a walking red flag, presenting you with a sailing green flag, Du Sik, who would surf tidal waves in the blue sea for his love if she ever happens to lose her shoes on the beach.

You can watch Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha on Netflix!

