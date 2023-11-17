From Doona! to Strong Girl Nam-soon and Twinkling Watermelon to My Dearest, November brought many cheers to fans of K-dramas, with a varied range of options to choose from. If we talk about 2023, the year has been nothing short of magical for K-fanatics, who got many surprises delivering some of the most critically acclaimed dramas of all time. What’s even more intriguing is that the year has a lot more in store!

K-dramas in 2023 started off on a heartwarming note, thanks to Crash Course in Romance, which had a unique love story and a beautiful mother-daughter relationship at the helm. We were then transported into the world of melancholy with Call It Love, which had us questioning the gray part between black and white and how far one can go for love. We can’t thank King The Land enough for the laughs, tears, and butterflies in the stomach. Other notable mentions that we have watched this year also include Moving, My Lovely Liar, Destined With You, Divorce Attorney Shin, and The Good Bad Mother.

These addictive K-dramas have set the bar high for what to expect this year. While there were some memorable dramas that kept us hooked, there’s an array of exciting new releases to come. Below, we are mentioning five upcoming K-dramas that we cannot wait to watch, along with detailing the cast and summary. Let’s jump right in!

1. My Demon

My Demon follows an heiress whose life turns upside down when she comes across a demon who has recently lost his powers. Both riding high on ego humble each other only to find their faiths have been interwoven. A classic enemies-to-lovers trope!

Cast: Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang-yi, and Kim Hae-sook, among others.

Release Date: November 24, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

The story follows a girl who struggles to return to Joseon after time-traveling 200 years to the year 2023 after being thrown in a well after the death of her husband.

Star Cast: Lee Se-young, Bae In-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young, Yoo Seon-ho, and Jo Bok-rae, among others.

Premiere Date: November 24, 2023

Where to watch: Viki

3. Sweet Home 2

After The Glory 2 and Tale of the Nine-Tailed (1938), it’s time for a Sweet Home sequel. Sweet Home 2 will expand its boundaries beyond the original setting by including new creatures and individuals. The plot for the new season is also expected to deviate from the webtoon. Set against a more deadly backdrop, Sweet Home season 2 will see some cast members reprising their roles, while a few fresh faces will also be introduced.

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-youn, and Oh Jung-se, among others.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Welcome to Samdal-Ri

Set on Jeju Island, the romantic comedy follows two childhood best friends whose different pursuits in life lead to their separation. However, they find each other coming back to each other, only to realize they were always meant to be together.

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-sun, and Kang Young-seok, among others.

Premiere Date: December 2, 2o23

Where to Watch: Viki, Dramacool

5. Gyeongseong Creature

Set in the spring of 1945, the series follows two people who risk their lives every day at the border in Gyeongseong (the old name for Seoul). The series has been divided into two parts: While the first part will premiere in December 2023 with seven episodes, the remaining three episodes will be released in January 2024.

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon, among others.

Premiere Date: Part 1: December 22, 2023, and Part 2: January 5, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

