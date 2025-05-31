We often watch K-dramas that revolve around genres like thrillers or rom-coms. But there are also a few dramas that involve food and cooking in the plot, which not only makes the storyline more interesting but also much more appetizing. Food and cooking have been used in some series to bring characters together, while in other shows, restaurants have been incorporated in scenes to add a sense of purpose to the setting.

Currently, Netflix series Tastefully Yours, featuring Go Min-Si and Kang Ha-Neul as the lead characters, is creating a lot of buzz and is leading the global charts. In the drama, Min-Si plays a determined chef while Ha-Neul portrays a nonchalant, money-loving restaurant chain manager. Whether love blooms between them or not, in the process, only time can tell, but so far, the storyline is going great.

So, if you have started watching and enjoying the series, we recommend these five other K-dramas with food-centric plots!

5. Wok of Love

Director: Park Seon-Ho, Ham Joon-Ho

Park Seon-Ho, Ham Joon-Ho Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Wok of Love is a rom-com drama in the wrapper of a food-centric plot. While we often see K-dramas focusing on Korean food and culture, this series focuses on Chinese food. Doo Chil-Seung (Jang Hyuk) runs a Chinese restaurant named Hungry Wok with his gang but soon enough he gains two new employees – Seo Poong (Lee Jun-Ho) and Dan Sae-Woo (Jung Ryeo-Won).

Even though it’s a romantic drama, as viewers can see a budding romance blooming between the co-workers, the main takeaway from the series is the food and setting. The variety of savoury items being cooked in the kitchen might leave you hungry.

4. Mr. Queen

Director: Yoon Sung-Shik

Yoon Sung-Shik Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: This fantasy romance drama has a touch of supernatural activities wrapped in a food-centric plot. The storyline revolves around Jang Bong-Hwan, a popular South Korean chef who gets transported to a different timeline in the body of Queen Kim So-Yong (Shin Hye-Sun) after a major accident.

Kim So-Yong’s husband is just there as a name, but his mother-in-law, Queen Sun-Won, wields the power. As Jang Bong-Hwan gets accustomed to the situation and tries to navigate his way back to his usual life, he and Queen So-Yong figure out the real truth about the Queen’s husband, King Cheol Jong. What happens next is all about the drama, but the food served on the table will surely make you watch the whole drama.

3. Link: Eat, Love, Kill

Director: Hong Jong-Chan

Hong Jong-Chan Streaming Platform: Disney+

Plot: Link: Eat, Love, Kill is a romantic thriller drama. And from the name of the series itself, you can guess there’s a connection between the lead characters and dishes. The storyline revolves around Eun Gye-Hun (Yeon Jin-Goo), a chef who sets up his restaurant in a town where his sister went missing 20 years ago.

He wants to uncover the truth behind his sister’s disappearance, but when he starts to experience sudden emotions one day, he figures out that his feelings are linked to a woman named No Da-Hyeon (Mun Ka-Young). The whole thriller aspect of the drama will keep you on the edge of your seat, while the food will leave you hungry.

2. Business Proposal

Director: Park Seon-Ho

Park Seon-Ho Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: Business Proposal is mostly known for the rom-com angle between the characters, but the storyline is food-centric. How? Well, there’s no restaurant setting as such, but the characters work in a company called Go Food, which sells packaged food items. In many scenes, the lead actress can be seen preparing food items that match the accuracy of the company’s policies.

The storyline revolves around Shin Ha-Ri (Kim Se-Jeong), a researcher at Go Food, who goes on a blind date on behalf of her best friend with a guy who turns out to be her new boss. Things start to go off the rails too quickly, and the beautiful romantic aspect will blow your mind. If you haven’t watched Business Proposal yet, you should now.

1. Itaewon Class

Director: Cho Kwang-Jin

Cho Kwang-Jin Streaming Platform: Netflix

Plot: Itaewon Class is a revenge drama set in a food-centric plot. The storyline revolves around Park Sae-Ro-Yi (Park Seo-Joon), who opens up a bar restaurant named DanBam in Itaewon, hoping to beat others in the neighborhood.

Although the restaurant’s staff has a mix of personalities that will keep you entertained, Sae-Ro-Yi’s reason for opening the bar to take revenge on the son of the CEO, who killed his father, is what will keep you hooked. It was one of the best-rated K-dramas of 2020, and if you haven’t streamed it yet, you should.

So, these are the 5 K-dramas with a food-centric plot that you should give a watch. Let us know how many you have watched from this list!

