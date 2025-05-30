If you’re someone who thrives on high-stakes tension, shifting alliances, and people pushed to the brink of their physical and mental limits, then reality survival shows are your ultimate genre. These shows blend human drama with unforgiving competition, often revealing just how far people will go when their pride, reputations, and a pile of prize money are on the line. Whether it’s battling extreme elements or simply trying to figure out who to trust, the thrill never lets up.

Luckily, Netflix is stacked with top-rated, heart-racing reality survival shows that keep you hooked from the very first episode. From icy wilderness treks to psychological mind games, here are the top 5 most intense survival competition shows, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores, to binge.

5. Squid Game: The Challenge

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 48%

48% Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Plot: When Squid Game hit Netflix in 2021, it became a cultural phenomenon. Fast forward to 2023, and the real-life competition, Squid Game: The Challenge, brought the psychological warfare of the original series to life (minus the death, of course).

Featuring 456 players with $4.56 million on the line. Just like the fictional series, contestants are put through a gauntlet of challenges that test their strategy, teamwork, and nerves. While no lives are at stake, reputations and prize money certainly are. The contestants must maneuver a minefield of betrayals, alliances, and gut-wrenching eliminations. This is one of the largest-scale reality shows ever attempted, with over 224 million hours watched in the first three weeks, making it a must-watch for all.

4. The Trust: A Game Of Greed

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 57%

57% Director: Brooke Baldwin

Plot: Imagine being handed a quarter of a million dollars — no catch. But here’s the twist: you’re told to split it evenly with a group of strangers, and you get the chance to secretly vote someone out each round. The fewer people left, the more money in your pocket. Welcome to The Trust: A Game of Greed, Netflix’s ruthless social experiment disguised as a game show.

Premiering in early 2024, this series puts 11 strangers under one roof, testing how far people are willing to go when their personal dreams and a massive payday are on the line. It’s not just about who plays the smartest; rather, it’s about who seems the most trustworthy (until they’re not). With players facing hidden temptations inside The Vault and cutthroat decisions every round, The Trust turns moral dilemmas into must-watch reality TV.

3. Outlast

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 80%

80% Director: Alex Charbonneau

Plot: Outlast is as unvarnished and authentic as survival shows come; it doesn’t have any staged boardrooms, clue cards, or luxuries. This show, which debuted in 2023, sends 16 competitors into the isolated Alaskan wilderness with few supplies and one rule: You can’t play alone. Teams of competitors must withstand not only the harsh elements of nature but also one another.

Don’t believe that a million dollars is sufficient motivation. The harsh environment, internal strife, and extreme fatigue put all of these players’ fortitude to the test. They can quit by firing a flare, and many do. Season 2 introduced even more complex personalities and tighter stakes, solidifying its spot as Netflix’s most intense reality survival competition to date, which one surely cannot afford to skip.

2. The Devil’s Plan

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 94%

94% Director: Jung Jong-yeon

Plot: Brains are the main focus of this unusual South Korean survival show. The Devil’s Plan, which premiered in late 2023, follows twelve well-known contestants who are confined to a house without access to phones or other outside communication. They are separated from a prize of 500 million Korean won by a series of strange strategy games.

The show is structured around Main Matches and Prize Matches. Players can form alliances, trade “pieces” (essential game currency), and even get sent to prison if they underperform. The games range from mind-bending memory puzzles to classic strategy and deception games.

The Devil’s Plan is fascinating because it shows how easily intelligence can be used as a weapon or as a liability. Without strong alliances and trust, even the most shrewd players are at risk. Season 2 of the show, which offered viewers more ruthless gameplay and twists, was dropped in May 2025.

1. The Mole

Streaming on: Netflix

Netflix RT Score: 100%

100% Director: Rafael Lewandowski

Plot: Mystery meets mayhem in this updated reboot of an early 2000s classic. The Mole, revived by Netflix in 2022, brings together a group of contestants who must work together to earn money for a collective pot. The catch? One of them is secretly sabotaging the group from within.

The mole’s identity remains a mystery to the contestants and viewers as the players attempt to complete missions ranging from physical tasks to psychological puzzles. Every episode ends with a quiz about the mole’s identity, and the person who scores the lowest is eliminated.

Its unpredictability is what makes The Mole so brilliant. Every achievement raises suspicions. Every failure serves as a hint. Are you being played or is someone simply not good at the game? This is one of the most captivating social strategy survival games on the platform since it makes you doubt everything and trust no one.

If you love watching people pushed to their limits, whether physically, mentally, or morally, Netflix has crafted a seriously binge-worthy lineup of survival shows. Each series offers a different flavor of its kind, promising nothing but thrills and fun to all viewers.

