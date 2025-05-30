With so many films and shows from around the world arriving every week on various streaming platforms, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with them all, let alone watch every one of them. To help solve this constant what-to-watch dilemma, we handpick underrated gems that often fly under the radar. One such lesser-known series is Dept. Q, which recently started streaming on Netflix. Read on to find out more about it and why it’s a must-watch for crime thriller fans.

Dept. Q – Plot & Cast

Based on the Danish Nordic noir crime novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen, the series has been created by Oscar-nominee Scott Frank (The Queen’s Gambit) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders). The show’s plot follows the story of DCI Carl Morck (played by Matthew Goode), a brilliant but brash detective sidelined after an unfortunate incident.

He is assigned the task of heading a new police department, Dept. Q, which investigates cold cases in Edinburgh. Carl assembles a team of misfit officers, including Akram Salim and Rose Dickson, to tackle cold cases while dealing with his past. The series also features Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson, and Kelly Macdonald.

Dept. Q – Critical Response And Audience Feedback

As of now, the show holds a critics’ score of 86% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has a user rating of 7.7/10 on IMDb. If you are fond of watching crime thrillers or detective dramas, then Dept. Q is worth checking out.

Dept. Q – No. Of Episodes & OTT Platform

The series consists of nine episodes, each with a runtime of around one hour. As mentioned earlier, it is streaming on Netflix.

Dept. Q Trailer

Check out the official trailer to get a better sense of the storyline, main characters, and gritty atmosphere of the series.

