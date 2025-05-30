Netflix has added a biopic to its top 10 list that’s been quietly hitting viewers hard. It’s called I Still Believe, and since landing on the platform, it’s been turning casual watchers into emotional wrecks. Some people were so moved that they even signed up for IMDb just to leave a review. “I literally created an account for the sole purpose of writing a review for this movie,” wrote one IMDb user, according to Unilad.

The True Story Behind I Still Believe

The film tells the real-life story of Jeremy Camp(played by KJ Apa), a Christian singer from Indiana, and his heartbreaking journey through love and loss. At the center of the story is Melissa (Britt Robertson), his first wife, who died of ovarian cancer only a few months after their wedding in October 2000. She was only 21 when she passed away. Her death shaped not only Camp’s music but his entire outlook on life.

The pain of her loss inspired Camp to write one of his most well-known songs, I Still Believe. He later remarried, started a family, and eventually released a memoir reflecting on his path through grief and faith. That book became the foundation for the movie, which is now gaining new life on Netflix, even though it was originally released in 2020.

Viewers Share Emotional Reactions Online

Viewers across social media have been sharing how much the story has affected them. One user tweeted, “I still believe on Netflix 10/10.” Another wrote, “I still Believe on Netflix , reminding me so much of A walk to remember .. I’m in here boohoo crying.”

I still believe on Netflix 10/10. — Mo♨️ (@MontiNoMonty) May 17, 2025

I still Believe on Netflix , reminding me so much of A walk to remember .. I’m in here boohoo crying — REGINE (@B3YONDB3AUTY_) May 21, 2025

Someone else added, “Just finished watching Netflix and Jeremy Camps “ I still Believe “ wow what an incredible story that hits home. I experienced a similar thing with my wife 4 years ago.” Onse user said, “Check out “I Still Believe” on Netflix Best movie ever! ❤️”

Just finished watching Netflix and Jeremy Camps “ I still Believe “ wow what an incredible story that hits home. I experienced a similar thing with my wife 4 years ago. #netflix #jeremycamp — Chris Roach (@ChrisRoach513) May 23, 2025

Check out “I Still Believe” on Netflix Best movie ever! ❤️ https://t.co/FplCiEmj7P — Benita Rogers (@RogersBeni57579) May 26, 2025

Jeremy Camp’s Presence On Set During Filming

During filming, Camp himself was often present on set, which seemingly looks like a difficult but meaningful choice. Some scenes were so personal that he had to step away from being overwhelmed by the memories.

He previously disclosed his experiences during a discussion with ScreenRant in 2020. He said, “It was hard for me. There’s moments that I had to walk out from the filming and just break down. It wasn’t easy.” He added, “But I would come back [home], and then I’m watching my family and going, ‘Wow, but God, you’ve been so faithful. This is like the darkest part of my life, but now look what you’ve done’. I think there was a feeling of hope and a renewed sense of faith innocence.”

I Still Believe is now streaming on Netflix.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Netflix Documentary Shows Prison Life In A Whole New Light—It’ll Break Your Heart & Mend It Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News