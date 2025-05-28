Netflix quietly tucked a gem into its library, and somehow, even months after watching it, people still can’t stop thinking about it. The story, Unorthodox, isn’t loud or flashy but leaves a deep impression. It’s a short series, consisting of just four episodes, but it manages to say more in that time than many shows do in ten (or probably more).

Unorthodox Plot: A Story Of Escape And Self-Discovery

The story follows Esty Shapiro, a young woman from Brooklyn who breaks away from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community she was raised in. Her life had been mapped out for her, including an arranged marriage she never asked for. However, she isn’t willing to walk on that path forever.

So what does she do? Shapiro escapes to Berlin, in a new city, searching for a new life. And for the first time, she realizes that she can make her own decisions, devoid of any restrictions and expectations. She comes across people who live freely, pursues her dream of studying music, and tries to discover who she really is beyond everything she’s been told to be.

But back in the US, her past isn’t ready to let go. Her family sets out to find her and is determined to bring her back. What follows then is a quiet but powerful exploration of identity and the price of freedom.

Netflix’s Unorthodox Is Based On A Real-Life Journey

According to Unilad, Unorthodox is based on a memoir by Deborah Feldman (Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots). However, the parts set in Berlin were imagined for the show. Still, it feels incredibly real as it touches on the pressure and the strength it takes to walk away from a life that doesn’t fit.

Critical Praise And Audience Love

Shira Haas plays Esty, and her performance is unforgettable. Viewers have praised the series across the board, including the acting, writing, and production. Critics have rated the series an outstanding 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score remains at an impressive 82%.

The series came out in 2020, but people keep discovering it. One viewer tweeted, “I watched Unorthodox on Netflix like 6 months ago. I still think about it all the time. It’s such a bittersweet story. I absolutely bawled my eyes out.”

Another added, “I just finished watching Unorthodox on Netflix and all I can say is this is the best 4 hours I’ve ever spent! This whole miniseries is basically my life story!”

I watched "unorthodox" on Netflix like 6 months ago, I still think about it all the time . such a bittersweet story i absolutely balled my eyes out I wish i never watched it — not mary (@CRASHTALKING) March 15, 2025

I just finished watching Unorthodox on Netflix and all I can say is this is the best 4 hours I’ve ever spent!

This whole miniseries is basically my life story! — Svetlana Loves Reality TV (@LoveReality9) August 16, 2021

A third said, “There are a handful of series where it can be said the medium of television was created so it could be conceived, born and widely disseminated for the betterment of humanity. #Unorthodox on @netflix is one. Central performance from Shira Haas is one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

There are a handful of series where it can be said the medium of television was created so it could be conceived, born and widely disseminated for the betterment of humanity. #Unorthodox on @netflix is one. Central performance from Shira Haas one of the best I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/MNtqXykoew — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 13, 2020

Unorthodox Trailer

