Netflix is ready to dig into the vault of suspense this June, as they are bringing a lineup of Alfred Hitchcock films that still manage to rattle nerves decades after their release. Six of the legendary director’s works will be available to stream starting on the first of the month and there’s more expected down the line.

According to Collider, this batch includes some of his most iconic titles, especially the ones that shaped the horror genre and left a permanent mark on cinema.

Vertigo: The Groundbreaking Thriller That Changed Cinema

Among them is Vertigo, the film that made the world dizzy in more ways than one. Its use of camera technique to create a feeling of unease helped shift the way fear was portrayed on screen.

The story follows a detective (James Stewart) battling acrophobia while entangled in the mystery of a woman whose truth keeps slipping through his fingers. It’s not just one of Hitchcock’s best; it’s often hailed as one of the greatest films ever made.

Rear Window: Suspense Through A Photographer’s Lens

Right alongside it comes Rear Window, another James Stewart-led thriller, where a sidelined photographer stuck in his apartment begins to suspect something sinister across the courtyard. With nothing but his camera and a restless mind, he becomes obsessed with what he thinks he saw.

The 1954 film earned back its budget more than twenty times, cementing its place in movie history.

The Birds: Nature Turns On Humanity In This Hitchcock Horror

Then there’s The Birds, a slow-build nightmare set in a quiet coastal town where flocks of seemingly ordinary birds turn violently against humans. Though its reception was rocky at first, the film later earned praise from some of cinema’s most respected voices, from Akira Kurosawa to John Carpenter.

Alfred Hitchcock’s Other Titles Landing on Netflix

Rounding out the selection are three more titles: Frenzy, Family Plot, and The Man Who Knew Too Much. Frenzy took Hitchcock back to his roots with espionage and gritty urban crime, while Family Plot experimented with black comedy.

The Man Who Knew Too Much may not be the first name that comes up when discussing Hitchcock, but it quietly holds its own among the filmmaker’s most acclaimed works.

With these films landing on Netflix, it’s a good moment for fans old and new to revisit some of the most enduring pieces of cinematic suspense.

