The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis putting Amanda in a difficult position by asking her to pitch her to Aristotle Dumas. On the other hand, Billy made a promise to Sally about his intentions while Holden shared a secret with Claire while Audra and Kyle played games.

The drama is escalating, and not too long left before some massive reveals unfold. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 27, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular and long-running daytime drama revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 27, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor and Adam retaliating against Billy. The latter is the target of many people at the moment. Be it Victor’s need for revenge against all of the Abbott men including Billy, Jack and Kyle or Adam joining his father in the same. Then there’s Phyllis who is miffed.

Billy fired her from Abbott Communications and then offered Sally the same position and she wants revenge. She even eavesdropped on them and got some intel that she offered both Aristotle as well as Victor. When Victor and Adam target Billy, will the father and son duo be successful or fail instead?

Is Billy going to face some losses or is he ready to defend himself as well as his company? Especially with his girlfriend Sally now a crucial part of the company. How exactly will this go? Meanwhile, Lily demands answers from Amanda. That’s all she actually seems to be doing these days, after all.

Be it her confrontations towards Damian or her questioning Holden and now targeting Amanda for intel. It is no secret that Amanda is back in town and is the legal representative of Dumas. Lily cannot help but question and prod and act like an entitled detective again. Will she get some answers?

Even though Dumas is supposedly trying to protect the Winters, Lily is not too sure. Who is this mysterious business figure who has a lot of power? Can she trust them? Can her family and her company trust them? Lily has a lot of questions but will Amanda give answers when she gets hounded?

And lastly, Lauren worries about Michael’s decision making.. Off late, her husband Michael is playing with fire. He quit his job for Victor and is now setting his sights on something else. Lauren is rightfully worried about him since he previously tried to stop working with Victor but went back to him.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rick And Morty Season 8 Episode 1 Explained: Summer’s Tech Glow-Up & Rick’s Matrix Payback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News