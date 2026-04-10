A-Train’s shocking death has completely changed the stakes in The Boys‘ final season. The series has never shied away from brutal twists, but this moment makes one thing clear, no one is safe anymore. After four seasons of chaos, betrayals, and bloody twists, the Prime Video series has entered its endgame, with one harsh truth: redemption does not guarantee survival.

A-Train’s death has already left fans stunned, and now the bigger question looms—who’s next? As creator Eric Kripke himself has warned that there will be multiple deaths in the final season, here are the major characters fans believe might face a horrible end.

A-train saving the boys from Homelander Homelander chasing A-train and his last words being ,"who was I afraid of " and laughing in front of Homelander to his face, couldn’t have been a more badass ending for him he died as hero ,The Boys peaked here pic.twitter.com/sLychSulyz https://t.co/pcPZtl2ZsW — Green (@thecamgreen) April 9, 2026

Homelander: The Death Everybody Sees Coming

If there’s one death prediction that tops every fan theory list, it is Homelander. The show has spent five seasons building him as the final boss, who’s unstable, power-hungry, and more dangerous than ever. As the White House is essentially in his control and his god complex runs out of control, the series appears to be leading him to his eventual downfall.

The real mystery is not if he dies, but who kills him. Billy Butcher is the most obvious choice, given his years-long quest for revenge. However, many fan theories indicate Ryan, who has an emotional conflict with father figures, could deliver the most destructive finish. That emotional twist? Very The Boys.

The Boys Season 4 Finale Predictions:

Comment yours below if you watch this show!

*A-Train will bite the dust at some point, either in the finale or next season. Homelander will find him.

*We will see Butcher's powers.

*A pivotal character will die. My prediction is Firecracker.… pic.twitter.com/Dlro0EjFCo — velan (@billabilli1234) July 17, 2024

Billy Butcher May Be On A Tragic Final

The more sinister prediction: Butcher might not make it to the end as well. His plot has become increasingly inclined toward a self-destructive, scorched-earth crusade. With the supe-killing virus now central to the plot, Butcher appears ready to torch it all (and himself) to stop Homelander.

Reddit fans even foresaw an ultimate confrontation between Butcher and Hughie in case Butcher loses himself completely. According to one fan theory, Hughie might be compelled to turn on the man whom he trusted. It would be tragic, brutal, and weirdly appropriate to have a butcher’s death.

The Deep & Sister Sage: Are They Next to Fall?

If the writers want shocking secondary deaths, The Deep and Sister Sage are the prime candidates. The Deep has survived for a long time being cowardly and an opportunist, but the last season may be the first time he has to pay off his karma. Sister Sage, on the other hand, has already proved one of the most dangerous of the allies of Homelander. She is smart, and this makes her strong; however, smart characters do not have much time to remain safe in The Boys.

Both characters have also been the focus of speculation by fans following Kripke’s warnings that “all bets are off.”

the boys sister sage susan heyward the deep chace crawford edit fc fancam to he dead by lil yachty // yoxhio__ on tiktok https://t.co/FNNOQqElp0 pic.twitter.com/XnumPMVhSe — Monica Rambeau (@moriemareau) January 10, 2025

Hughie Could Be The Last Emotional Punch

If the show is interested in devastating viewers, Hughie’s death remains the most emotionally charged possibility. He started his story as the emotional anchor for the audience after Robin died. Now, ending the series with Hughie’s sacrifice would bring the story full circle in the most tragic way.

After A-Train’s death mirrored the pilot of the show, in a poetic twist, another full-circle death is very much on brand. But one thing is definite: since A-Train, no prediction seems impossible.

That moment of redemption A-Train chose not to run over the girl, even when his life depended on it, the opposite of what he did in the very first scene of The Boys, dying as a hero, giving it hard to Homelander

"A pathetic, weak, sniveling fucking loser" #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/RScqN7OwRa — Jensen Ackles Era (@MajesticJensen) April 8, 2026

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