ABC’s High Potential is officially coming back for more. Weeks before the High Potential season 2 finale aired on April 7, the network announced the renewal of the Kaitlin Olson-led procedural for a third season, proving that Morgan Gillory’s journey is far from over. The renewal came after the series posted impressive viewership numbers, with reports suggesting it had attracted close to 13 million cumulative viewers across platforms in seven days, making it one of the best scripted performers on ABC.

And after the emotional finale cliffhanger, Season 3 can come with even higher emotional stakes.

The case isn't closed 🔍 #HighPotential has been renewed for Season 3! Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/KwPr6tBqsQ — High Potential (@HighPotentialTV) March 5, 2026

High Potential Season 3: Expected Release Date

While ABC has not announced an official release date yet, the most likely release window might be Fall 2026.

The show has so far adhered to a regular fall-season launch pattern. Season 1 premiered in September 2024, while Season 2 returned in September 2025. According to that trend, Season 3 might be released sometime between September and October 2026.

However, one major factor could impact the timeline.

The showrunner, Todd Harthan, is exiting the series following Season 2 to work on Disney+ in a live-action Eragon adaptation, and ABC has yet to find his replacement.

This behind-the-scenes shake-up could slightly affect the production schedule, but the network’s early renewal indicates strong confidence that the show will return in the fall.

The live-action ‘ERAGON’ series is moving forward at Disney+ • Todd Harthan (‘High Potential’) and Todd Helbing (‘Superman and Lois’) will serve as co-showrunners. • Author Christopher Paolini is heavily involved with the series. (via https://t.co/IzijHa2J7J) pic.twitter.com/1KJK3ymW7C — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 5, 2026

Which Cast Members Are Expected To Return?

Although the entire cast list has not yet been officially confirmed, the majority of the core ensemble is expected to return.

That includes:

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory

Daniel Sunjata is Detective Adam Karadec

Judy Reyes as Selena Soto

Javicia Leslie

Deniz Akdeniz

The greatest doubt right now is around Steve Howey’s Captain Nick Wagner. Fresh reports after the finale indicate Howey may be stepping back as a series regular after Wagner’s shocking fate in the last episode.

That cliffhanger alone gives Season 3 an interesting emotional hook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson)

What Comes Next After The Finale?

Season 2 ended on a tense note, with Wagner’s future uncertain and Morgan’s long-running Roman mystery pushed back into the limelight. Season 3 is now expected to explore more of Morgan’s personal life, particularly the truth about Roman and its impact on her family.

Meanwhile, the slow-burning chemistry between Morgan and Karadec remains one of the show’s hottest topics.

With Wagner’s fate hanging in the balance and Lucia’s plot breeding new complexities, the love triangle within Major Crimes may even get more layered next season.

If Season 2 pushed the boundaries, Season 3 is willing to make things personal.

For High Potential, the number of cases per week could keep viewers hooked—but it’s Morgan’s unfinished story that will likely dictate what happens next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson)

High Potential Season 2 Trailer:

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