Just when it seemed like Dark Winds might end the season on a rare note of relief, AMC’s neo-Western pulled the rug out from under viewers with a finale that was both thunderous and gut-wrenching.

The episode opens in pure survival mode, with Joe Leaphorn and Billie remaining locked inside Irene Vaggan’s bunker. What follows is a cat-and-mouse game in which Joe attempts to outthink an assassin whose twisted obsession has turned lethal. But even after surviving fire, deception, and a savage face-off, the ending saves its biggest punch for the final scene. And yes, it is the one fans are still reeling from.

Is Gordo Really Dead In The Dark Winds Season 4 Finale?

In a devastating twist, Gordo Sena is confirmed dead. The finale’s final minutes deliver the type of twist that reshapes the emotional core of the show. At the station, Joe gets a call and learns that retired Sheriff Gordo Sena has been murdered.

What makes it sting is the timing of it all. Only moments earlier, the show had given Joe and Gordo a calm, thoughtful conversation about retirement, unfinished business, and what it was like to leave the job behind. Gordo had talked about the cases that still haunted his thoughts, as if the series was quietly setting this up.

Now that scene reads like heartbreaking foreshadowing. What first appeared as Joe’s last step towards retirement might turn into the opposite, with a very personal reason to stay back.

What Happens To Dominic McNair In The Finale?

While the emotional shock belongs to Gordo’s death, the finale also lifts the veil on a larger plot involving Dominic McNair. Throughout the season, McNair has been the shadowy force manipulating Irene Vaggan as his tool to carry out his plans. By the finale, Joe puts together that the actual aim of McNair was to make the federal case against him fall apart by killing major witnesses and replacing their testimony with false leads. In short, he was attempting to put the case to pieces before it even got to trial. However, Joe uses Irene’s threatening obsession to his advantage.

Using her obsession with him and her need to feel connected, he creates the ideal distraction, leading to a fiery conflict in the bunker. The explosion leaves Irene seriously hurt, and Joe eventually gets her to the hospital. It is a big victory, though not a full-fledged one. The fact that McNair remains untouched makes the ending so interesting.

Could McNair Be Behind Gordo’s Murder?

That’s the question the finale leaves behind. Gordo had just said that he was reopening old cold cases, a detail that suddenly feels far too important to ignore. If one of those inquiries got him any closer to the workings of McNair or another hidden secret on the Navajo Nation, his murder is unlikely to be random.

That makes Season 5 feel bigger than just a continuation. For Joe, this is not just a case anymore. It’s personal. His retirement plans were killed, and so was his best friend and confidant, so the next chapter is driven by grief, loyalty, and revenge.

What This Means For Dark Winds Season 5

Season 4 may have ended in flames, but the real story is just beginning. Gordo’s death alters everything with Joe Leaphorn, whereas the unresolved storyline with McNair keeps the larger threat alive. If the finale was meant to be shocking, it has done even better; it makes Season 5 impossible to ignore. And to Joe, it is not the end of the hunt. The Season 4 finale of Dark Winds is now streaming on AMC TV and AMC+, with Netflix set to stream it in select regions in April.

DARK WINDS season 4 is coming to Netflix in select regions in April, following its series finale on AMC. Other regions will likely have a bit more of a wait… Our updated season 4 guide: https://t.co/nXQm7WhOUC — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 24, 2026

Dark Winds Season 4 Trailer

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