The massive popularity enjoyed by The Summer I Turned Pretty across its three seasons is no secret. Revolving around Isabella “Belly” Conklin and Conrad Fisher’s love story, with Jeremiah Fisher as the obstacle, the show saw Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalengo as the characters.

While the show has concluded, the story based on Jenny Han’s trilogy will conclude with one final film. According to a new report, the cast was almost forced to sign for the upcoming movie to get a salary hike for season three. Here’s what we know and what may have happened behind the scenes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Real Reason Behind The Cast’s Movie Deal Raises Eyebrows

The filming for the movie begins on April 27 in Wilmington, North Carolina, for three months. But the cast may have agreed to do the movie in order to get fee hikes for the final season of the Prime Video series. Per the report, Lola, Chris, and Gavin wanted a salary hike for season three.

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This happened after the viewership of the second season doubled, and the popularity of the series started growing with the love triangle in play. Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer, who play Steven Conklin and Taylor Jewel, also sought a salary increase, as they were key players in the show.

Reportedly, Lola’s, Chris’s, and Gavin’s season one fee was in the $35k-$40k per episode range. Talks of a hike were in the works when the cast was asked to sign for the movie that will conclude the story of these roles. They were told their salaries would increase only if they signed for it, as per Deadline.

Ultimately, the cast agreed and received an increase in fees for the third season. Sources claimed that some cast members felt “forced” to accept the terms to secure more money for their work and signed the movie deal “under duress.” Lola is said to have earned more as the lead.

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The report claimed that for the film, the cast is getting paid “three episodic fees,” and after the record-breaking success of the final season, another conversation was attempted to hike the salaries even more, but was shut down by the studio since the final contracts were struck only recently.

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