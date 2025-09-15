The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 witnessed a major surge in viewership over the past few weeks amid the viral Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah discourse. The teen drama series, based on Jenny Han’s books, was already quite popular, but the final season saw a spike in debate, discussion, and online engagement. And now, there’s one final episode remaining.

There’s much to tie up before the show gets a satisfying conclusion, and fans are tense about the path the story will take in the finale. The dynamic between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah was never really a love triangle but a way of showing obstacles in Belly and Conrad’s love story till they reunite. Ahead of the highly-anticipated finale, let us revisit the key events of the third season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Recap: Belly & Jeremiah’s Relationship

The third season started with Belly and Jeremiah in a relationship after Conrad lied to Belly that he didn’t have any more feelings for her. He did so because he was still depressed from his mother’s death and felt that Belly deserved to be with someone who could make her happy.

Believing that Conrad did not love her anymore, Belly chose Jeremiah. The third season showed the pair in their four-year-long relationship, which was basically codependency. Belly and Jeremiah latched onto each other to fill their broken lives, of losing Susannah for both and losing Conrad for Belly.

Belly forgot who she was, becoming so conjoined with Jeremiah. She kept her wishes and choices aside for him while he kept making use of it and getting mothered by her. Jeremiah then cheated on Belly twice in Cabo and kept it a secret until she found out about those hookups during a party.

Belly’s brother Steven got into an accident while dealing with his complicated love story with Taylor. Jeremiah used this opportunity to propose to Belly for marriage, and a scared and vulnerable Belly accepted. The whole family was instantly against this engagement and simply refused to accept it.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Recap: Belly & Jeremiah’s Canceled Wedding & Conrad’s Confession

Conrad was hurt and heartbroken, as he was still in love with Belly. When he saw Belly cry alone, he decided to support the marriage, not wanting to see her sad. He even convinced Belly’s mother, Laurel, to participate in the pre-wedding activities. During the bachelor party, things got quite messy.

Conrad found out that Jeremiah, who is his younger brother, cheated on Belly. He was furious and rushed to tell Belly, thinking she had no idea about it. Conrad couldn’t believe Belly was losing herself and forcing herself to do things she didn’t want. So he confessed he still loved her.

He has always loved her, from when they were children to when they first dated in high school, even when they broke up and spent all these years apart. Belly told him that it was too late, but the wedding was later called off. Belly left for Paris to find herself and discover her new life.

She conversed with Conrad through letters, and in the penultimate episode, Conrad flew to Belly to give their infinite love one last chance.

