Emmys 2025: The Studio starring Seth Rogen is another name that kept winning awards at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025. It broke The Bear’s record of eleven wins in a year by a comedy show, earning two more in a single season. It has also broken the record of Ted Lasso set in 2021 for most Emmy nods for a freshman comedy show. Keep scrolling for more.

What is The Studio about?

The Apple TV+ series follows Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios’ floundering film production company. A self-proclaimed cinephile, Matt reconciles Continental’s corporate priorities in today’s IP-obsessed entertainment industry with his drive to create quality films.

Topples The Bear with the most wins for a comedy in a single season.

The Studio has set a new benchmark, breaking the record for the most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season and surpassing The Bear, which established a milestone with 11 awards for its second season just last year. Seth Rogen’s show won 13 trophies at the 77th Emmy Awards 2025, making it the most-nominated comedy debut in history and tying the record for the most nominations for a single comedy season.

Rogen’s show received 23 Emmy nominations at the 77th Emmy Awards. Seth Rogen won two Emmys – one in the Lead Comedy Actor category and the other for co-directing the episode ‘The Oner’ shared with Evan Goldberg.

The Studio swept the 2025 Emmys with 13 wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Directing, Writing, Lead Actor, Guest Actor, Casting, Costumes, Production Design, Sound Editing, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing, Cinematography, and Music Supervision.

Individual record set by Seth Rogen at the Emmys 2025

According to Variety‘s report, Seth Rogen matched the record for the most Emmys earned by an individual in a single night, joining Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018), and Dan Levy (2020). Overall, Rogen has won four Emmys in his career. The Emmys 2025 are available to watch on JioHotstar.

