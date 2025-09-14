The Witcher after a long wait comes with the fourth season featuring Liam Hemsworth in the lead. Read on to know all about the latest update regarding the premiere date.

Liam Hemsworth is going to feature in The Witcher season 4 as Geralt of Rivera, which was first played by Henry Cavill for three seasons. Now, Netflix has not only shared the release date of the new season but also dropped the first footage showing Hemsworth as Geralt. Scroll ahead to find all the details about the upcoming season and how the storyline will expand from the last season.

The Witcher Season 4: Premiere Date, Plot and New Video Clip

After the thrilling climax and cliff hanger of the third season of The Witcher, the storyline will pick up right after that in the upcoming season. It will follow Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri who will face the war-ravaged Continent and its demons along the way. If they can make their way through the misfits, leading the groups – there might be a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.

This new season, as reported earlier, will feature Laurene Fishburne as Regis (one of the fan favorites from The Witcher books and games). Based on the book, Baptism of Fire, Regis is a barber-surgeon who will join Geralt on his journey. For those who don’t know, here’s a spoiler: Regis has a mysterious dark past.

Apart from the OG cast members, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey, the new members like Liam Hemsworth and Laurene Fishburne have been added to the mix in the new season. The series is executive produced by Steve Gaub, Matt O’Toole, Mike Ostrowski, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Lauren Schmidt, Platige Films (Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko) and Hivemind Content (Jason Brown and Sean Daniel).

The series went viral on Netflix after Henry Cavill showed his versatility as Geralt in the first three seasons. The Witcher fans were also quite disheartened to know that he left the project midway and even voiced their anger when Liam Hemsworth’s inclusion was revealed. It took a lot of time to get the viewers on the same page. And now finally the series is getting a release date.

According to Deadline, Netflix has scheduled October 30, 2025 for The Witcher season 4’s release date. Watch the newly dropped teaser here, and let us know your thoughts about it.

