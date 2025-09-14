The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 19 might show major drama, as reports suggest that Abhishek Bajaj and Shahbaaz Badesha could get into a serious clash. The tension is expected to begin with a kitchen issue that might spiral out of control. In this article, we will discuss how this altercation will unfold and what punishment Bigg Boss will impose on them.

How a small kitchen issue turns into a Physical Fight

According to reports from X handle Livefeed Updates, Kunickaa Sadanand could complain to Amaal Mallik about unfinished work in the kitchen, which might trigger an argument. Amaal may ask her not to interfere, and soon after, Kunickaa might tell Abhishek not to give her fake respect. In response, Abhishek is likely to say that respect has to be earned.

(Small kitchen issue turns into a big fight) #Kunica complained to #AmaalMallik that some kitchen work was still incomplete and the drawer hadn’t been cleaned, even after his instructions and several reminders. Amaal got angry and told her not to… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 14, 2025

This could provoke Shahbaaz, who might jump in to defend Kunickaa. He may remind Abhishek about times when he asked Kunickaa for food and accuse him of disrespecting her now. Their argument might then escalate into pushing and shoving, forcing housemates and possibly Bigg Boss to step in and control the situation.

Possible Punishment From Bigg Boss

If the clash turns physical, Bigg Boss might take strict action against both Abhishek and Shahbaaz. They could be directly nominated for eviction this week. In contrast, some sources suggest that the nomination might even extend for the rest of the season.

🚨 Big Breaking 🚨#AbhishekBajaj & #ShehbaazBadesha has been nominated for the rest of BiggBoss Bcz of their Physical fight. Also biggboss gave them last warning. Shehbaz pehle se hi soch ke aya h #BB13 jese physical fight karke Sidhart jese popular banega 🤣#BiggBoss19 — Lady Don (@Don_Lady_) September 14, 2025

🚨 BREAKING! Bigg Boss gave punishment to Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj for their physical fights. Bigg Boss nominated Abhishek & Shehbaz for this week's nomination.#BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss_Tak #BBTak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 14, 2025

Some sources also suggest that Bigg Boss might hand over the decision to the other contestants. In such a case, the housemates could be asked to decide whether both should remain in the game under nomination pressure or if one of them should be evicted immediately.

🚨 Democracy might decide the fate of Abhishek Bajaj & Shehbaz Badesha. Likely the contestants in the assembly room might get the option either to evict one of them or nominate them. #BiggBoss19 https://t.co/p36e9z5FRM — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 14, 2025

This fight might also shake up house dynamics. New alliances could form, while existing friendships may get tested. If the makers decide to showcase the full incident in the upcoming episode, it might become one of the most talked-about moments of the season. However, it will remain to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 19.

