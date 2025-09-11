A brand-new talk show that pairs Kajol and Twinkle Khanna for the first time will soon hit streaming platforms. The talk show is titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The first poster has already created excitement among fans because of the unique pairing and combination the actresses will bring to the table. With its release date finally announced, viewers now know when they can catch all the fun on OTT.

When & Where To Watch Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle?

Prime Video has confirmed that the show will premiere on the platform on September 25, 2025, with an official announcement on Instagram. Although producers have not yet announced the names of guests who will appear on the show, speculation about which celebrity or public personalities might be featured is already making the rounds online.

The show’s format will avoid scripted conversations and instead emphasize on authentic, natural, and engaging chats. Through the combination of comedy, anecdotal episodes, and genuine conversation, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle guarantees to be different from typical celebrity programs.

What To Expect From Kajol & Twinkle Khanna’s Unique Pairing?

Kajol is among Bollywood’s most popular actresses, while Twinkle Khanna has gained fame as a writer and a sarcastic public speaker. Although they have different personalities, they possess a good sense of humor and honesty, making their combination unique. The idea of the duo hosting a talk show has already begun making waves.

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch them candidly discuss a variety of topics, laugh together, and have real conversations with their guests. Kajol’s natural charm and Twinkle’s quick wit are expected to be the biggest strengths of the Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle.

