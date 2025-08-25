Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in the film fraternity. She is known for her joyful nature and unapologetically bold personality. With a career spanning over three decades, Kajol has carved a niche for herself in the industry and continues to win hearts with powerful performances. Let’s look back at the time when Kajol reflected on the dynamics while shooting her 1997 film Ishq. Read on to know more.

Kajol Opened Up On The Dynamics On The Sets Of Ishq

In a conversation with The Mashable India, Kajol opened up about her experience of feeling left out on the sets of Ishq. She said, “Aamir was very friendly with the director, and so was Juhi, so these three were a close-knit group. And then there were me and Ajay. And eventually, it was just me. There were certain days on set when I was not willing to talk to anybody.”

Kajol Talked About Long Schedule & Daily Shooting Hours

Kajol further revealed that the long schedule and daily shooting hours made it even more difficult for her. Despite her outgoing nature, she addressed that even extroverts like her needed some quiet moments in life. “We spent 300 days together. That film took 300 days to be made. We have no idea what we did for so many days. We used to spend 8-10 hours everyday on the set. I can’t be talking to all of them at all times. I can try to be social, but I can’t constantly be chatting,” the Do Patti star concluded.

Kajol’s Upcoming Projects

Directed by Indra Kumar, Ishq is one of the most loved romantic-comedy films of Bollywood. It features Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol in lead roles. On the professional front, Kajol was recently seen in the mythological horror film, Maa. She will be next seen in Maharangi – Queen of Queens. Besides this, Kajol will also host a new talk show named ‘Too Much’ alongside Twinkle Khanna. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime.

