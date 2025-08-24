Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut Saiyaara was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. It has completed over a month in theatres, but the audience continues to shower love. It has now axed the lifetime collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 37 report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 37

There’s no major competition at the ticket windows. Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama has already surpassed expectations, bringing in majority crowd during its first month. However, the failure of War 2 and Coolie (Hindi) along with no new releases this week is giving it an extra boost. According to estimates, Saiyaara earned 80 lakhs on day 37. It witnessed a good improvement from the 40 lakhs earned on the 6th Friday.

The net collection in India conclude at 334.70 crores after 37 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 394.94 crores. With the arrival of another competitor in the romantic genre, Param Sundari, Saiyaara may end its theatrical journey. Albeit, the box office run has been glorious, making for a dream debut for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Week 5: 3.45 crores

Weekend 6: 1.20 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 334.70 crores

Saiyaara Budget vs Profits

YRF has produced the romantic musical drama at an estimated cost of 45 crores. In 37 days, the makers have been able to rake in returns of 289.70 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 644%. Saiyaara is the second-most profitable Bollywood film of 2025, after Mahavatar Narsimha (1392%).

Will miss beating PK and Tiger Zinda Hai

Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama has been leaving behind biggies starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, among the top Bollywood grosers of all time. It is only inches away from crossing the lifetime collection of Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores) and Aamir Khan’s PK, which earned 339.5 crores in its lifetime. However, the earnings will fall below the 50 lakh mark again during the weekdays, which may leave the target out of reach.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Summary (37 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 334.70 crores

India gross: 394.94 crores

Overseas gross: 161 crores

Worldwide gross: 555.94 crores

ROI: 644%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

