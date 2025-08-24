Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR led War 2 is currently the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Viewers majorly criticised the YRF spy thriller, which has led to an underwhelming run in theatres. It is now showing some ray of hope with good growth in the last 24 hours. Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial is now competing against Mahavatar Narsimha to become the #3 Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for the box office updates!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

As per the latest update, War 2 added 6.80 crores to the kitty on day 10, all languages combined. It witnessed a 68% growth compared to 4.05 crores earned on the second Friday. There were no new releases this week, but despite low competition, Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR starrer failed to make the most of the situation.

After 10 days, net earnings in India stand at 219.95 crores. There’s one more day to go, which means War 2 will conclude its second weekend by crossing the 225 crore mark. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 259.54 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of War 2 below:

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Day 9: 4.05 crores

Day 10: 6.8 crores

Total: 219.95 crores

War 2 is made on a budget of 325 crores. The makers have recovered 68% of the estimated cost so far. The safe zone will now be out of reach.

It’s War 2 against Mahavatar Narsimha!

War 2 is now competing against Mahavatar Narsimha to emerge as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025. The Indian animated epic action drama has accumulated around 224.01 crores at the box office so far. It is now to be seen which film eventually lands at the #3 spot.

War 2 Box Office Summary (5 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 219.95 crores

Budget recovery: 68%

India gross: 259.54 crores

