Mahavatar Narsimha produced by Kleem Productions and distributed by Hombale Films is making a record every single day at the box office and the ticket window. The film might soon create history to become the first Indian animation film to hit 300 crore worldwide total. Meanwhile, the film has managed to bring the third best ticket sales of 2025 on BMS.

Will Saiyaara Protect Its Spot?

With a total of 6.13 million sold tickets, the film is chasing Saiyaara’s total ticket sales of 7 million on BMS. If it does that, it would create history for Hombale Films. In that case, Hombale Films might own the ticket sales of the second highest selling Bollywood film on BMS.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Ticket Sales

The ticket sales of Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a jump of almost 100% from the previous day, which registered a ticket sale of only 65.1K. This pace hints that after a brilliant 5th Saturday, the film might also have terrific 5th Sunday at the ticket window as well.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Saiyaara: 7.04 Million* Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.13 Million* Coolie: 5.32 Million* Thudarum: 4.51 Million L2: Empuraan: 3.75 Million Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.59 Million War 2: 3.35 Million Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.04 Million Raid 2: 2.91 Million

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales for the animated film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 28K

Week 1: 1.40 Million

Week 2: 1.96 Million

Week 3: 1.84 Million

Week 4: 707K

Day 29, 5th Friday: 65.14K

Day 30, 5th Saturday: 130.24K

Total: 6.13 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News