Mahavatar Narsimha produced by Kleem Productions and distributed by Hombale Films is making a record every single day at the box office and the ticket window. The film might soon create history to become the first Indian animation film to hit 300 crore worldwide total. Meanwhile, the film has managed to bring the third best ticket sales of 2025 on BMS.
Will Saiyaara Protect Its Spot?
With a total of 6.13 million sold tickets, the film is chasing Saiyaara’s total ticket sales of 7 million on BMS. If it does that, it would create history for Hombale Films. In that case, Hombale Films might own the ticket sales of the second highest selling Bollywood film on BMS.
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Ticket Sales
The ticket sales of Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed a jump of almost 100% from the previous day, which registered a ticket sale of only 65.1K. This pace hints that after a brilliant 5th Saturday, the film might also have terrific 5th Sunday at the ticket window as well.
Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films in 2025 on BMS.
- Chhaava: 12.58 Million
- Saiyaara: 7.04 Million*
- Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.13 Million*
- Coolie: 5.32 Million*
- Thudarum: 4.51 Million
- L2: Empuraan: 3.75 Million
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 3.59 Million
- War 2: 3.35 Million
- Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.04 Million
- Raid 2: 2.91 Million
* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters
Mahavatar Narsimha Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales for the animated film on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 28K
- Week 1: 1.40 Million
- Week 2: 1.96 Million
- Week 3: 1.84 Million
- Week 4: 707K
- Day 29, 5th Friday: 65.14K
- Day 30, 5th Saturday: 130.24K
Total: 6.13 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
