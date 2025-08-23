Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to lock horns at the box office with Jolly LLB 3. The teaser of the film already left the audiences laughing at the funny banter. In fact, Saurabh Shukla’s presence is assuring the film to be a laughter riot already!

Biggest Comedy Opener Of Bollywood!

The biggest comic opening of Bollywood belongs to Golmaal Again that secured an opening of 30.14 crore at the box office. Interestingly, the biggest comedy opener for Akshay Kumar is Housefull 5 that earned 24.35 crore at the box office!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 1 Expectations!

If Jolly LLB 3 manages to bring an opening of 30+ crore, it will break three records in one single go – biggest comedy opening for Akshay Kumar, Biggest comedy opening for Arshad Warsi, and the biggest comic opening ever. All it needs is to surpass Golmaal Again’s 30.14 crore at the box office!

Definitely Entering Top 5 Comic Openers Of 2025!

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film is definitely entering the top 5 comic openers of 2025 in Bollywood. The top spot is owned by Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, followed by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf.

The margin between number 2 and number 1 spot is so huge that Jolly LLB 3 will definitely land anywhere between these two numbers, securing the second-highest opening for a Bollywood comedy film in 2025.

Check out the top 5 box office openings of comedy films of 2025 (India Net Collections – Bollywood).

Housefull 5: 24.35 crore Son Of Sardaar 2: 7.25 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.75 crore Loveyapa: 1.25 crore

