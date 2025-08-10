Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, is set to hit theatres next month. After all the disappointments at the Indian box office, this film looks like a big winner in Akshay’s hands. Unlike his previous releases, this one is enjoying genuine buzz on the ground level. But will it be able to beat Housefull 5 on day 1, creating history for the superstar? Let’s discuss it below!

Jolly LLB 3 is enjoying good buzz already

The upcoming black comedy legal drama is one of Akshay’s most anticipated films. Since its previous two installments were highly successful and enjoyed goodwill among the audience, expectations are high for this third installment. There’s excitement among the audience due to a face-off between Akshay and Arshad. Also, Shukla’s return as a judge is a major attraction.

Jolly LLB 3 isn’t a huge film or a magnum opus, but it promises to be driven by powerful performances and content. The audience expects it to offer subtle comedy along with a strong story. So, with one good trailer, the film’s hype will increase significantly. Already, it is enjoying good awareness around itself due to the padding of a successful franchise.

Will Jolly LLB 3 beat Housefull 5’s day 1 at the Indian box office?

For those who don’t know, Housefull 5 is the biggest opener among Akshay Kumar’s franchise films. Released in June, Housefull 5 opened at 24.35 crore net at the Indian box office. If Jolly LLB 3 manages to beat Housefull 5, it will become the biggest opener for Akshay among his franchise films.

The upcoming legal drama is scheduled to release on September 19, which is a regular Friday. Even though it’s non-holiday release, it still has a chance of crossing Housefull 5, with everything dependent on how the trailer turns out to be.

More about the film

Jolly LLB 3 is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The teaser of the film is all set to release on August 12.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Nikita Roy Box Office (Closing Collection): Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Is A Massive Disaster, Recovering Only 6% Of Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News