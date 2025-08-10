Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to maintain a good lead over its competitor War 2 at the USA box office. The advance booking for the film is rocking for the premiere day and the opening day. While the advance sales for the premiere sales is rocking by 4.5 times higher sales, the day 1 advance booking is also rocking by 2X higher sales!

Rajinikanth Wins The Battle Already!

It seems like Rajinikanth is clearly winning the opening battle against Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe big time! The advance booking for the premiere day stands at a gross collection of $1.44 Million in the USA with four days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters!

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking USA

In the USA, Coolie has registered an advance booking of $170K for the opening day. This includes an advance gross sale of $147K for the Tamil version, $22.6K for the Telugu version, and $486 for the Tamil version! In total, the film has registered 8K ticket sales in the USA for the opening day!

War 2 Trends Too Low!

In comparison to Rajinikanth‘s action biggie, War 2 is trending too low at the USA box office with its advance booking for the opening day. The Spy Universe biggie starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has registered only $60.4K advance sales for the opening day in the USA.

Starring Rajinikanth, Pooja Hegde, Chiranjeevi, and Aamir Khan, Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s Coolie is creating a huge hype overseas. The official synopsis of the film says, “Delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

