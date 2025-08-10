Su from So has been getting love from the audience every single day, and now in 16 days, the horror comedy stands at a total net collection of 56.23 crore in India. Recently, the Telugu and Malayalam version of the film has also been released.

Budget Of The Kannada Horror Comedy!

Recently, in an interview, director Raj B Shetty confirmed the budget of the film to be 4.5 crore. Earlier, the budget of the film was speculated to be 3 crore, but now the director has himself confirmed in interviews that the investment in the film is a little higher!

Su From So Box Office Day 16

On the 16th day, the third Saturday, August 9, Su From So earned 5.5 crore with the three versions – Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. This is a jump of almost 77% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 3.1 crore.

How Much Profit Did ‘Su From So’ Make?

Made on a budget of 4.5 crore, Su From So, has churned out a total of 56.23 crore in 16 days, making a profit of 51.73 crore and registering 1149.56% return on investment! The film has surpassed the profits made by the most profitable horror comedy in Bollywood – Stree 2.

Surpasses KGF: Chapter 2

The Kannada horror comedy has surpassed the profits made by KGF: Chapter 2. The action thriller made a profit of 759%. It was the most profitable Kannada film post-COVID, until Kantara was released in the theaters.

About Su From So

Helmed by JP Tuminadu, the horror comedy is rated 8.7 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “In a quiet village, a boy’s innocent crush unleashes strange events that have everyone convinced he’s brought a ghost along with his feelings.”

